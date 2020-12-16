Minister claims success in perception battle

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers delivers her statement to Parliament on Monday

(CNS): In a long address to parliament Monday, Minister Tara Rivers outlined what she sees as her achievements during her tenure at the helm of the Ministry of Financial Services, from the reams of legislation passed to investment in the sector. Rivers also claimed credit for taking on Cayman’s “perception problem”. She said the ministry would continue to call out media and entertainment companies that painted a distorted picture of the country’s finance industry.

Rivers said that since announcing her plan to take on Hollywood over one year ago, in addition to the success in getting AT&T to change a TV advertisement depicting Cayman in a negative light, the ministry had also changed a text book and “challenged several instances where Cayman was spuriously referenced in episodes of a few sitcoms aired on popular streaming platforms”, though she did not detail these.

Rivers said that challenging the stereotypes that abound regarding the Cayman Islands, as perpetuated by the entertainment industry, would continue to be a key part of the ministry’s PR strategy. She said it was “up to us as a jurisdiction to challenge the stereotypes and help to educate the entertainment industry”. She said that careless comments harm the reputation of Cayman as they reinforce the myth that it operates on a shady level.

“To challenge every throw away negative comment about the Cayman Islands is a formidable task, but this government believes it is vital to do so in order to help minimise such references in the future,” Rivers told her colleagues in the House, adding that the idea to “take on Hollywood” as a

euphemism for mass media generally was necessary and it was having positive, tangible effect.

Defending a policy that had drawn criticism, she said the country might not be able to address or even identify “each and every spurious reference to the Cayman Islands”, but the ministry was going to take a defensive as well as a proactive stance defending and promoting the jurisdiction.

“We cannot sit back and let Hollywood or any activist lobby organisation define who we are or what we do,” the minister said.

Rivers told parliament that the ministry was working to strengthen its engagement strategy with targeted public relations and communications. It would be working with the CIGO in the UK and the Ministry of International Trade to determine how to effectively deploy additional resources overseas to promote and defend the jurisdiction, she said.

As she wound up the long address, which covered a myriad of issues, such as dealing with evolving international standards and regulatory reform, she said, “the good news about the Cayman Islands is often lost in the rhetoric and utterances of those intent on painting Cayman in a bad light”.

Rivers said the continued growth of the financial services industry year-over-year in real economic terms was a testament to the continued success of the Cayman Islands as a global financial centre.

“As a government, working in tandem with stakeholders, including industry as appropriate, we are committed and prepared to proactively and reactively respond to global developments, to ensure the continued success of the Cayman Islands for years to come,” she said. “The challenges are great and yes, the setbacks may come, but we have proven that we are up to the task to face them head on, and to overcome.”

See Rivers' full 19-page statement in the CNS Library












