Miller: Premier misleading on Bush departure
(CNS): Forcing McKeeva Bush to resign as speaker of the House of Parliament should not bring down the government and Premier Alden McLaughlin is misleading the public with these claims, Ezzard Miller has said. The North Side MP maintains that asking Bush to step down does not mean an early end to the administration and that the speaker must now be removed. Miller said that he was not only disappointed with the sentence handed to Bush but also with the comments McLaughlin made to CNS.
“Equally disappointing is the statement attributed to the Hon Premier on CNS,” he said, referring to his position that it would cause the collapse of the coalition Government of National Unity. “I take strong issue with this position of the premier from a number of points of view. Further, I do not think that his stated prediction on the end results necessarily obtains,” Miller stated.
“Currently there are eleven members on the government bench and seven members on the opposition bench, five in the official opposition. If the Speaker is removed, even if fellow West Bay representative MP Capt. Eugene Ebanks does opt to ‘cross the aisle’ to join him, there will still be ten on the government bench,” Miller explained.
“Eight members cannot bring down the government,” he said. He noted that he had already told the premier privately, said so publicly and now reiterated that he would not join MPs in a vote to remove the government.
“I remain firmly committed to the view that we must, as a matter of urgency, set about repairing the breach created by the reprehensible actions and consequent conviction of the speaker and that now further threatens to damage our islands’ reputation locally and internationally,” he said.
Appealing to McLaughlin and the others in the Unity government to “please do the right thing for Caymanians and Cayman and to publicly ask the speaker to resign by December 24”, Miller said that if Bush will not go voluntarily, the premier should convene a special meeting of Parliament to remove him and replace him with someone other than a currently serving MP for the remaining three months of this administration.
“Considering all the circumstances, I urge that this meeting be convened on the first working day of the New Year,” Miller stated. If the speaker will not step down and the premier and the rest of the government members will not demand it, Miller said his only option is to file a request for a no-confidence meeting himself and hope that he can get six other MPs to sign on.
“I consider this a matter of greatest priority and importance for maintaining the moral rectitude of one of our three branches of the Cayman Islands Government. We must maintain the values for civility, integrity and respect for our laws and rules for which our governing institutions and the Cayman Islands have always so proudly stood and exemplified,” the independent member added.
He told CNS that he remains very disappointed that, even at this stage in the proceedings, other MPs are refusing to speak out. Miller said he wondered if they were now waiting for Bush to serve out his home curfew or even the two year suspension period before any of them are prepared to say anything.
Since the premier’s comment in response to the CNS question Monday, neither he nor anyone else in government or parliament have commented about Bush’s conviction and sentence.
Up to this point, MPs have claimed they were remaining silent because the case was sub judice, even though it was not. Now the case is closed, the facts established and the ruling public, but still no other MP besides Miller has issued any statements. CNS has again contacted all members of Parliament but we have not so far received a response from any of them.
Meanwhile, despite being under a doorstep curfew between 6pm and 6am, Bush has recently circulated an invitation to his constituents to attend the opening of a children’s park in Boatswain Bay on 26 December. The event, which will be hosted by Bush, is said to include various giveaways for adults, such as microwaves and toasters, as well as gifts for children. Special Christmas music will be supplied by the Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, starting at 5pm, just an hour before Bush’s curfew commences.
See Miller’s full statement in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
I hope there is a protest organized for that event at the park! I’d show up!
Beat a women.
Get a prize.
Maybe Judge Gunn can swing by the park at 6:01, have a little juice and see what’s up.
What if Mac talks and tells all the dirty secrets…I think this is the only reason he was charged with the weakest of his offences last time he was kicked out of office.
Is the music being provided by Samuel Rose in his position as Cabinet secretary or in his capacity as a band member of Swanky Kitchen Band. If it is in the latter role then I think CNS needs to correct this post.
‘CNS has again contacted all members of Parliament but we have not so far received a response from any of them.’
Maybe because McKeeva has got enough dirt on most of them to encourage their silence?
The only reason you defend and refuse to sanction someone who has stepped this far over the line is because he’s got you by the balls.
It is too late for Alden to rescue his credibility. In for a dime, in for a dollar. McLaughlin and Bush and now two sides of the same coin.
Imagine your integrity being bought for a microwave oven or a toaster 🤣🤣🤣….I’d want at least a 65″ Samsung plasma…with a sound bar.
I don’t care if Miller has an agenda or ulterior motive. He’s the ONLY one to speak out. Wonder if Bush stole his lunch money or girlfriend when they were kids?
“I am not sure that the country will be well served now by my taking action which precipitates the collapse of the government ”
A serious indictment on the ethical values of our elected leaders especially Premier Alden McLaughlin, his cabinet members and all the other elected yes men and women.
A massive amount of people should show up so he cannot buy the votes he needs with a $50 microwave or $20 toaster in the 50 minutes before he is arrested (lol). FFS, everyone should throw his “gifts” in a dumpster. I was going to say ocean, but that isn’t good for the environment. What a specimen!
Cabinet Secretary providing music for Bush’s event?
Is he not a Civil Servant?
When will Popeye Roper intervene? Or is he appearing at the event as a Special Guest?
The Cabinet Secretary (in his personal capacity) is a member of a traditional Caymanian band, that is probably what was meant in that section
I know Samuel comes from Christian parents with the highest moral principles, pity they didn’t teach Samuel the difference between the shallow world of corrupt politics and simple integrity.
Shame on you Samuel , you are judged by the company you keep.
Time for us to vote all them crooks and pretenders out in 2021. They have showed us they do not represent us
I am ashamed Alden McLaughlin is the Premier of my country given his actions or lack thereof. He is a bigger disappointment than McKeeva Bush
12.50pm I am proud of what Alden has accomplished for my Cayman Is.
3:30 As in ‘nothing’? I’m assuming you are being sarcastic here.
Alden McLauglin – NO SHAME
Moses Kirkconnell – NO SHAME
Roy McTaggart – NO SHAME
Joey Hew – NO SHAME
Juliana O’Connor-Connolly – NO SHAME
Tara Rivers – NO SHAME
Dwayne Seymour – NO SHAME
Barbara Connolly – NO SHAME
David Wight – NO SHAME
Eugene Ebanks – NO SHAME
Austin Harris – NO SHAME
Arden McLean – NO SHAME
Alva Suckoo – NO SHAME
Chris Saunders – NO SHAME
Anthony Eden – NO SHAME
Bernie Bush – NO SHAME
Kenneth Bryan – NO SHAME
Their silence says everything about them individually and collectively as leaders of the country. The burying their head in the sand mentality is unacceptable. It is clear they are a large part of Cayman’s problem and must not be allowed to continue in any leadership role as they lack the qualities we need e.g. morals, ethics, decency, integrity and ability to do the right thing for Cayman.
What more evidence is required after this latest mess to conclude they are all unfit for public service? Time vote out all the cowards.
Well if it’s true that he’s holding an event during his period of curfew he NEEDS to be arrested!
I’m so embarrassed being Caymanian with this sort of conduct being ignored and by the lack of voicing the outrage, encouraged.
SHAME!
The people that organised the protest a couple of weeks ago should put one together for the event he has planned on Boxing Day. The pressure needs to stay on him until he resigns from politics and stays out of the public eye.
Alden has always been a fraud. He is all about him not the country. The ppm is no different than udp just different set of characters and con men. The bar is so low in Cayman people thought Alden was better than Big Mac but they have proven to be kindred spirits and exactly the same self serving egotistical shameless leaders. They are loyal to power and nothing else.
You are correct…… but can we make that “power AND wealth”?
alden is just a spineless man who is afraid of his own shadow. end of story.
McKeeva owns Alden that is clear. They are both the same type of horrible leaders that embarrass Caymnians
The Premier and many of our MPs ain’t got no BALLS, their just “Human Samples”.
Tell Ellio that…