Miller: Premier misleading on Bush departure

Ezzard Miller MP

(CNS): Forcing McKeeva Bush to resign as speaker of the House of Parliament should not bring down the government and Premier Alden McLaughlin is misleading the public with these claims, Ezzard Miller has said. The North Side MP maintains that asking Bush to step down does not mean an early end to the administration and that the speaker must now be removed. Miller said that he was not only disappointed with the sentence handed to Bush but also with the comments McLaughlin made to CNS.

“Equally disappointing is the statement attributed to the Hon Premier on CNS,” he said, referring to his position that it would cause the collapse of the coalition Government of National Unity. “I take strong issue with this position of the premier from a number of points of view. Further, I do not think that his stated prediction on the end results necessarily obtains,” Miller stated.

“Currently there are eleven members on the government bench and seven members on the opposition bench, five in the official opposition. If the Speaker is removed, even if fellow West Bay representative MP Capt. Eugene Ebanks does opt to ‘cross the aisle’ to join him, there will still be ten on the government bench,” Miller explained.

“Eight members cannot bring down the government,” he said. He noted that he had already told the premier privately, said so publicly and now reiterated that he would not join MPs in a vote to remove the government.

“I remain firmly committed to the view that we must, as a matter of urgency, set about repairing the breach created by the reprehensible actions and consequent conviction of the speaker and that now further threatens to damage our islands’ reputation locally and internationally,” he said.

Appealing to McLaughlin and the others in the Unity government to “please do the right thing for Caymanians and Cayman and to publicly ask the speaker to resign by December 24”, Miller said that if Bush will not go voluntarily, the premier should convene a special meeting of Parliament to remove him and replace him with someone other than a currently serving MP for the remaining three months of this administration.

“Considering all the circumstances, I urge that this meeting be convened on the first working day of the New Year,” Miller stated. If the speaker will not step down and the premier and the rest of the government members will not demand it, Miller said his only option is to file a request for a no-confidence meeting himself and hope that he can get six other MPs to sign on.

“I consider this a matter of greatest priority and importance for maintaining the moral rectitude of one of our three branches of the Cayman Islands Government. We must maintain the values for civility, integrity and respect for our laws and rules for which our governing institutions and the Cayman Islands have always so proudly stood and exemplified,” the independent member added.

He told CNS that he remains very disappointed that, even at this stage in the proceedings, other MPs are refusing to speak out. Miller said he wondered if they were now waiting for Bush to serve out his home curfew or even the two year suspension period before any of them are prepared to say anything.

Since the premier’s comment in response to the CNS question Monday, neither he nor anyone else in government or parliament have commented about Bush’s conviction and sentence.

Up to this point, MPs have claimed they were remaining silent because the case was sub judice, even though it was not. Now the case is closed, the facts established and the ruling public, but still no other MP besides Miller has issued any statements. CNS has again contacted all members of Parliament but we have not so far received a response from any of them.

Meanwhile, despite being under a doorstep curfew between 6pm and 6am, Bush has recently circulated an invitation to his constituents to attend the opening of a children’s park in Boatswain Bay on 26 December. The event, which will be hosted by Bush, is said to include various giveaways for adults, such as microwaves and toasters, as well as gifts for children. Special Christmas music will be supplied by the Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, starting at 5pm, just an hour before Bush’s curfew commences.