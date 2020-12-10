Miller confirms facts in PAC’s OfReg report

PAC Chair Ezzard Miller MP addresses Parliament on Thursday

(CNS): Following the false evidence given by OfReg Board Chairman Linford Pierson to the Public Accounts Committee, Ezzard Miller MP, the chairman of the committee, has called on government to remove him. But he also made it clear to parliament on Thursday that the controversial report, which Speaker McKeeva Bush had tried to stop becoming public, contained no allegations, just fact.

In a growing scandal, fuelled by the speaker’s intervention at the behest of Pierson, Miller finally laid his committee’s report today. He said all of the members, including three from the government benches, had unanimously agreed on 19 recommendations to address the shortcomings at the beleaguered utility regulator.

In its first recommendation, outside of all those made by the auditor general in her original report about OfReg’s multiple failings, Miller said PAC had agreed that Pierson was not helping and should be replaced.

“The committee has serious concerns about the evidence given by the chairman of the OfReg board and is of the opinion that the organisation is unlikely to make the progress that needs to be made with the current chair in post,” he said. “The PAC strongly believes that the government consider appointing a new chair to the OfReg board as soon as possible.”

In a detailed report about the hearings — how they were conducted, who gave evidence and the PAC’s full findings — Miller also outlined the other recommendations that government needs to act on. He explained the reasons behind them and how they could help OfReg to the point of actually achieving the mains goals of consumer protection on issues such as gas pump prices and quality provision of internet service.

But Miller also took time to address the scandal surrounding the OfReg board chairman, who had given misleading information to the committee, which was revealed in clear evidence from the Office of the Auditor General.

Among the many claims and allegations Pierson had made when he was called to give evidence, he said he had not been interviewed by auditors in relation to the original report, which was simply not true. Documented evidence existed of a least two full meetings where Pierson met and was interviewed by several people from the auditor general’s office.

Miller said that PAC was very concerned about that false evidence, which was in the minutes and recorded on government television. In the end PAC did not strike Pierson’s false account from the record but merely added a statement that made it clear it was untrue.

As he painstakingly detailed everything that happened, Miller argued that PAC had offered no opinions and made no allegations or accusations but had simply established facts. He said that from the get-go Pierson was angry and adversarial and his claims that he was not treated with the respect he thought he deserved were evidently not true.

Miller pointed to the CIGTV recording of the proceedings that took place in July this year and are now in the public domain for all to see. He said this shows how he had bent over backwards to show Pierson respect, which he did not reciprocate but instead had questioned Miller’s qualifications to chair PAC.

Defending the committee, Miller said he could go on and on refuting the claims of Pierson and the complaints made to the speaker but he was satisfied that the PAC did a very good job and was the envy of the region.

Despite the clear articulation of Miller and all of the evidence in the PAC report, the speaker insisted on having the last word. Once again, Bush defended Pierson, stating that he had “never known him to tell a lie” and claiming that Miller had called him a liar, besmirching his character.

However, Miller never specifically accused Pierson of lying, despite that fact that it was clear that he had when he said he had not been interviewed by the audit office. Nevertheless, Bush insisted that Pierson should have been allowed some special dispensation to defend himself against the PAC’s findings before it was made public.

He said that his previous “ruling” that he had delivered from the speaker’s chair on Monday still stood and that it was unlikely that this would be the last people heard on this matter.

Bush also prevented Chris Saunders MP, another member of PAC, from asking him about the so-called ruling the speaking made on the issue, telling him to leave “this matter as it stands”.

Saunders echoed this in his response, saying, “Yes you are right… I think the public has already realised what has happened here and I will leave it at that.”