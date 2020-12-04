Miller calls for Bush excuses to end
(CNS): The independent member for North Side, Ezzard Miller, is the first member of Parliament to react to what was revealed in court Thursday and Speaker McKeeva Bush’s formal admission of a violent assault on a woman. Having already called for his resignation previously, Miller said it was now time for everyone else in the Parliament to stop making excuses for Bush, hold him accountable and remove him from office.
“It’s disgraceful,” Miller told CNS, pointing out that the expletive-laden and bigoted WhatsApp message Bush had sent in the wake of the assault alone would have been enough to force the resignation of a speaker in any other country.
“If this was the UK, he would not even leave his house today,” Miller said, noting that not only would Bush be leaving his own house but he would be presiding over the historic renaming of the country’s House.
“The conversion of the Legislative Assembly to Parliament is a single sterling opportunity to return the dignity and respect to the institution that has been eroded by the unchecked and unaccountable disgraceful behaviour of the current holder of the position of speaker,” he said about the historical celebrations due to take place Friday afternoon, namely the renaming of the Legislative Assembly to the Cayman Islands Parliament.
“Instead the norms and honour system of our institutions just don’t seem to apply,” he said. “This is certainly not the way to start the Parliament.”
Miller told CNS that he was torn over the desire to take part in such an important historic moment for Cayman but had decided he would not sit in the chamber during Bush’s entrance, as he intends to once again engage in his lone protest.
So far, no other MP has spoken about the situation regarding Bush. CNS has sent questions to all serving members and we will be publishing any responses we receive. However, Miller issued a direct response and restated his position that the speaker should do the honourable thing and resign.
“I have further stated that if he was found guilty and did not do the honourable thing and resign when he was charged, the members of the Legislative Assembly should remove him,” he said. “Now that the details of the speaker’s behaviour have been revealed in court, including the text… it is even more important for the sake of the dignity and honour of the position of speaker that the current speaker be removed.”
Miller had seconded a motion of no confidence in the speaker when he was charged, which had been moved by Opposition Leader Arden McLean. But that was rejected by then Acting Speaker Barbara Conolly based on the idea that the parliament could not discuss matters that were still before the court. It was therefore not placed on the agenda for the legislative business.
Miller said he was astounded by the capacity of his legislative colleagues ability to excuse and forgive the speaker’s behaviour regardless. Time and time again, he said, politicians, especially those supporting the coalition government, always had a reason to wait before they act when it came to the speaker.
“One of the many faults that I am constantly accused of is my consistency in my positions on matters such as these and my refusal to trade my principles, or go along just to get along,” Miller added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
CNS, I wish we could do a legal referendum based on your poll. Hands down Mac would be out by Monday.
Mr. Eden & Mr. Sukoo, is it your stance that gender violence is OK if the victim may be gay?
We are a laughing stock.
The MLA’s they don’t deserve to be called MP’s have allowed the thuggish, homophobic drunk to preside over the opening today
The spineless gutless weak premier I am ashamed of you and it just shows who is the boss and it is not you.
I hope you hang your head in shame and after the election you have plenty of time on your farm having been unelected..
Thanks Mr Miller we must stand strong. The road we are on will surly be to demise.
Mckeeva Bush has no self control, no conscious and no shame
Public opinion has no bearing on him because he thinks he is God’s gift to the world
There is no point trying to pressure Mckeeva himself or pretending that he will gracefully do the right thing
The pressure needs to be placed on the “Unity Government” and Kenneth Bryan for allowing him to remain in his role as Speaker and in his role as MLA
Once he is removed as Speaker he should also be suspended from attending meetings of the House under Standing Order 41 Section 14 for disorderly conduct and bringing the House into disrepute and if necessary the standing orders should be amended which can now be done in the Parliament unilaterally to allow for instance an indefinite suspension if the Premier and Leader of the Opposition along with 2/3rds of the house are in agreement
He is a disgusting excuse for a human.
Where is Tara Rivers? Why she remains silent?
Every year she makes a statement on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Here is what she says every year:
… Violence against women is a public health issue.
… the Caribbean is one of the most violent regions in the world and experiences a deplorable level of violence against women and girls.
Here in the Cayman Islands we are not spared the evils of gender-based violence, which by definition includes rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking in women, forced prostitution, sexual harassment and harmful cultural practices.
This social tolerance of violence and victim blaming and shaming is unacceptable. Those who would turn a blind eye to violence or who discriminate against victims of gender-based crimes by treating them differently than they would a person who states that he or she has been burgled or assaulted are not a part of the solution.
Government has a responsibility to keep people safe and the anti-violence legal framework in our nation is strong and progressive.
2014 http://www.education.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/mehhome/pressroom/2014/messagefromministerrivers16daysofactivism
2016
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/International-Women’s-Day-Messager-by-Gender-Affairs-Minister-Tara-Rivers.docx
“… the anti-violence legal framework in our nation is strong and progressive.”
To Livia Kwong this statement just adds insult to injury.
“ This social tolerance of violence and victim blaming and shaming is unacceptable.” said Honorable Tara Rivers. Then why today, in 2020, violence is still tolerated and victim blaming is still customary and usual?
Tolerated by the very “Government [that] has a responsibility to keep people safe” Tolerated by Tara Rivers, since she only speaks about violence on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Why? Is she also afraid of someone?
(The United Nations General Assembly has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women).
Should he resign? How the hell is that the question? He should be thrown out on his ass by every other member…then have dish pans thrown at him by every woman who has ever suffered his piggish behavior.
Bush launched a sustained and violent attack on a woman probably a quarter of his weight (gastric band not working)
He has no dignity nor shame. He is a disgrace to Cayman.
Bush is an utter disgrace. Anywhere else in the world he would have resigned. Not in Cayman! MPs, act like you are MPs not idiots. People write to your MPs (previously MLAs) and demand action. Silence is not an option.
He be up in church Sunday asking for forgivness. No worries.
IF he is not removed what does it say about being an MLA. Do whatever you like, whenever you like, and if that includes beating women, then NO problem. He is a disgrace and a total embarrassment to The Cayman Islands. He needs to be removed.
Now we’ll see if Kenneth Bryan agrees he should be removed..
What about Austin? Same should apply..don’t leave any remnants behind..
Birds of a feather..
What are all the Members of Parliament going to do, or wish, for victim Livia Kwong, and the countless nameless other female victims of violent male privilege, drunkenness, and abuse? Why are those official statements so hard to write? Aren’t we 6 months to an election?!?
Let’s March and take him out enough is frighning enough
Well said Mr. Miller, now let’s see if any of our other elected members has the gonads, ethical and moral fortitude to follow suit.
Not holding my breath for this to happen.
Excellent point! The statement(s) is overdue.
I hope that none of them return in 2021, except for Ezzard – he is the only one that stands up against wrong doing.
The question isn’t whether Bush should resign, because we know he hasn’t and won’t; the question is whether the 17 others will throw him out, not just as a Speaker, but also as an MLA. There are also 17 official position statements that haven’t yet been issued, for whatever reason…
No real arguments here but it always amused me that the ‘no confidence’ motion referred to in the story was proposed by Arden who I remember having quite a few interesting nights out in Durty Reid’s.
WOW WOW WOW Bro! First rule! What happens in Durty Reid’s stays in Durty Reid’s 😉
Majority of those in the LA right now are women beaters, their stories are told in detail all around the Island.
If he had an iota of dignity and respect for Parliament, he would resign and not try to run for office again, but he thinks he is God’s gift to Cayman’s politics. A disgrace is what he is.
He bought a Doctorate in Disgraceful Behavior years ago! As if to prove the point, he still insists others use it, even after it was officially retracted by the institution!
Got the honorary doctorate from an institution that has no authority to confer doctorates. Also refers to himself as Dr. The Hon which he is not allowed to with honorary doctorates.
But no one stops him. Everyone appears scared of him.
We now live in a society where wrong is right and right is wrong. God help us!
All these honorary UCCI doctors call themselves “Doctor”, the worst are Mary Lawrence and Steve McField. Then you get sycophants like Orett Connor and Loxley Banks calling them Dr as if they were medical doctors. Its so pathetic.
Ezzard for Premier only one in the LA with any principles
Ezzard has principles when it suits him.
Careful what you say!!! Everyone has a pass and i seen and heard it with my own eyes