Miller calls for Bush excuses to end

Ezzard Miller MP

(CNS): The independent member for North Side, Ezzard Miller, is the first member of Parliament to react to what was revealed in court Thursday and Speaker McKeeva Bush’s formal admission of a violent assault on a woman. Having already called for his resignation previously, Miller said it was now time for everyone else in the Parliament to stop making excuses for Bush, hold him accountable and remove him from office.

“It’s disgraceful,” Miller told CNS, pointing out that the expletive-laden and bigoted WhatsApp message Bush had sent in the wake of the assault alone would have been enough to force the resignation of a speaker in any other country.

“If this was the UK, he would not even leave his house today,” Miller said, noting that not only would Bush be leaving his own house but he would be presiding over the historic renaming of the country’s House.

“The conversion of the Legislative Assembly to Parliament is a single sterling opportunity to return the dignity and respect to the institution that has been eroded by the unchecked and unaccountable disgraceful behaviour of the current holder of the position of speaker,” he said about the historical celebrations due to take place Friday afternoon, namely the renaming of the Legislative Assembly to the Cayman Islands Parliament.

“Instead the norms and honour system of our institutions just don’t seem to apply,” he said. “This is certainly not the way to start the Parliament.”

Miller told CNS that he was torn over the desire to take part in such an important historic moment for Cayman but had decided he would not sit in the chamber during Bush’s entrance, as he intends to once again engage in his lone protest.

So far, no other MP has spoken about the situation regarding Bush. CNS has sent questions to all serving members and we will be publishing any responses we receive. However, Miller issued a direct response and restated his position that the speaker should do the honourable thing and resign.

“I have further stated that if he was found guilty and did not do the honourable thing and resign when he was charged, the members of the Legislative Assembly should remove him,” he said. “Now that the details of the speaker’s behaviour have been revealed in court, including the text… it is even more important for the sake of the dignity and honour of the position of speaker that the current speaker be removed.”

Miller had seconded a motion of no confidence in the speaker when he was charged, which had been moved by Opposition Leader Arden McLean. But that was rejected by then Acting Speaker Barbara Conolly based on the idea that the parliament could not discuss matters that were still before the court. It was therefore not placed on the agenda for the legislative business.

Miller said he was astounded by the capacity of his legislative colleagues ability to excuse and forgive the speaker’s behaviour regardless. Time and time again, he said, politicians, especially those supporting the coalition government, always had a reason to wait before they act when it came to the speaker.

“One of the many faults that I am constantly accused of is my consistency in my positions on matters such as these and my refusal to trade my principles, or go along just to get along,” Miller added.