Man pistol whipped at Dump Road bar
(CNS): Police are investigating reports of gunshots and a man being pistol-whipped near a bar in the industrial area of George Town at around midnight on Saturday night-Sunday morning. A man who had been at a bar on Seymour Road (aka Dump Road) turned up at the police station in George Town with an injury to his head, and said he had been hit with a gun.
He was taken across to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and later released. No one else has reported injuries to the police at this time and they have not given any details of what had happened.
The Criminal Investigations Department is looking into the matter and detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Christmas Crackdown my @$$! We better protect or borders from the latest Hoard of Highly dangerous deportees from the UK sent home or we will have more than pistol whipping going on. TIME For RADAR or Moses Drone Killing SQuad from CBrac!
kmt this why I stop going bar and just chill in my backyard with my spliff.. will never understand why violent alcoholics get designated watering holes yet I’m a criminal in my own backyard.
#NoWeedNoVote
Vic’s
PoPo must have forgotten to tell them about the Christmas crackdown