Man mugged by gang on George Town street

George Town Police Station

(CNS): An elderly man was taken to hospital by police early Monday morning when he turned up at the George Town Police Station after falling victim to a street mugging. The man told officers that he had been assaulted and robbed by multiple men as he was walking in the Shedden Road area at around 2:00am. He said the robbers had taken his wallet and cell phone.

The victim, who is understood to be 66 years old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been discharged.

Detectives investigating the street robbery urged the public to exercise caution when travelling late at night and to avoid travelling alone if possible.