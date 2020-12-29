Man mugged by gang on George Town street
(CNS): An elderly man was taken to hospital by police early Monday morning when he turned up at the George Town Police Station after falling victim to a street mugging. The man told officers that he had been assaulted and robbed by multiple men as he was walking in the Shedden Road area at around 2:00am. He said the robbers had taken his wallet and cell phone.
The victim, who is understood to be 66 years old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been discharged.
Detectives investigating the street robbery urged the public to exercise caution when travelling late at night and to avoid travelling alone if possible.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, a list and register of ganja smokers needs to be maintained.
This is just one side effect from the work permit bonanza.
RCIPS lacks creativity. Lure the scum out by placing decoy bicycles, motorcycles or cars in places easy to steal with someone scouting it out or a tracker in it. I think suggesting letting someone walk down the road as bait is a bit of a stretch to be fair though.
Useless nuisance waste boys from central at it again smh..
Cayman isn’t the safe place I was expecting.
What has Cayman come to? Before 2005 these type of things never occurred. Thanks to the drunk woman beater from WB.
No surprise. They won’t allow people to have weapons to defend themselves. So, this will continue to happen. This is why the robbery and homicide rate per capita in Cayman is double the per capita rate in the US.
CNS: If that makes sense to you, you have to explain why the homicide rate in the US is 5 times higher than the UK, according to the World Bank.
CNS, I would say it’s because UK criminals are not as well armed. But why is Cayman’s rate so much higher than the UK? Demographics?
CNS: UK criminals are not so well armed because it’s not a gun culture. Very very few people have guns. That’s the point. If people arm themselves for protection, there will be more guns in circulation and more criminals will have greater access and more motivation to be armed. It’s a vicious circle that Cayman should avoid at all costs.
The murder rate here is much too high for complicated reasons (sorry that’s copping out. If you are truly interested, this is a good starting point). Introducing a whole mess of guns to the island to “help” the situation would be disastrous.
CNS, this is a conservative American attitude. You’re wasting your time talking to people who imagine themselves to be Dirty Harry.
CNS and I don’t always see eye to eye. And CNS has the advantage of choosing whether or not to post my comments. But I have to agree with CNS on this one. Can you imagine with our rate of alcoholism and lack of education if our leaders carried weapons?
Americans who live in fear and carry guns are like the old show Barney Fife. When guns are allowed, innocent people die. Muggers will not wait for you to draw, cowboy. Go bock to Texas.
Idiots, if they had chosen a female victim they could just take the slap on the wrist.
Not much good happens here after midnight. Still, a person should be able to walk late at night if they choose.
Thanks Mac.
Oh, were they West Bayers then, 11:07?
Nice one, 1:44. We have so many posters on here insinuating that most of our crimes are being committed as a result of the Status grants when those of us who actually know many of these guys (mostly guys) and read the Court listings know that they are mostly Caymanians or the products of foreigners and Caymanians doing something together that people have done for a long time here before the status grants…had unprotected random sex resulting in unwanted and therefore neglected children.
Except you miss the fact that a large portion of crimes can in fact be linked directly to cabinet status grantees. You also ignore the fact that the grants so overwhelmed key infrastructure (including as to education, opportunities, law enforcement and rehabilitation) that systems collapsed, leading directly to many of the problems we face today.