Man killed in Christmas Eve stabbing

(CNS): Police have opened a murder inquiry after a 22-year-old man from West Bay died at the Cayman Islands Hospital this morning as a result of multiple stab wounds. The victim was found by emergency personnel, bleeding and unresponsive, in the parking lot of the Strand Plaza on Canal Point Road at around 2:20am on Christmas Eve, according to a police report. The victim was rushed to A&E, where doctors attempted to save his life but the young man was pronounced dead at around 4:45am.

The man had been at Lillie’s nightclub earlier in the night and was believed to have been involved in an altercation with another man. Detectives are urging witnesses who were at the location and may have seen the suspect or victim in this matter throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We are depending on the people who were present to come forward and speak with the police,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who is in charge of Criminal Investigations.

“We know there was a large crowd at the location; however, we have not had any witnesses come forward with information that could potentially assist the investigation. We cannot be successful in bringing offenders to justice without the cooperation of the community. The problem of violent crime affects us all and we all need to work together to solve it.”

This is the second time this year that a man has been stabbed and killed in this parking lot. Recardo Lionel Pars (27) from George Town was murdered in August and Mason Bryan, also 27 years old and from George Town, has been charged with his murder and is awaiting trial.

The location, where there are a number of bars and restaurants as well as the nightclub, is also popular with underage teenagers who are drinking outside the bars in the car park and has become one of a number of hot-spots in George Town where late night violence is common.