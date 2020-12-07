Mac goes on attack against PAC chairman
(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush courted even more controversy on Monday, when he went on the attack against the Public Accounts Committee chairman. As he sought to justify his recent decision to withhold a report by PAC, he questioned why Ezzard Miller was still holding the position when he was no longer a member of the official opposition. But as Bush tried to defend his own actions, he succeeded in reigniting the OfReg firestorm.
Fresh from his own courtroom scandal, having pleaded guilty last Thursday to a violent drunken assault on a female bar manager earlier this year, and as the newly christened legislative body opened for its first proceedings as a parliament, Bush was hogging the headlines yet again.
Within minutes of the start of the meeting Bush was on his feet delivering a rambling justification for his recent controversial decision to withhold a report by PAC. The report was the committee’s conclusions from live hearings on the already controversial auditor general’s findings regarding the beleaguered utilities agency, OfReg, and the behaviour of its chairman, Linford Pierson.
Bush defended Pierson rather than addressing the significant issues surrounding OfReg and the catalogue of problems there, and he berated Miller for taking to the radio airwaves and criticising his (Bush’s) actions. The report, which remains under wraps but is now expected to be laid during this parliamentary session, is expected to call for the removal of Pierson from the top position at OfReg.
Pierson has himself triggered some unsavoury headlines since taking over the job, including coming to near physical blows with a board member on one occasion and making an angry appearance at the meeting which gave rise to this report, where he refused to take any responsibility for any OfReg issues. Pierson was caught out giving false evidence to the committee, and it is understood that Miller removed the incorrect information from the PAC record.
Following the mounting scandal around the PAC report, Pierson wrote to Bush complaining about Miller and the committee’s conclusions, despite his performance at the hearings, which were broadcast live and remain publicly available on the government’s YouTube channel.
Bush appears to have jumped to the defence of Pierson, a former MLA for George Town and political ally who also served for a short time as speaker. In his diatribe against Miller, Bush implied that the PAC chairman was indulging in a personal vendetta against Pierson.
Over the last few months, as well as challenging Bush in the Legislative Assembly on the grounds he had delayed the laying, and therefore public release, of PAC’s report, Miller has also sought legal advice.
The North Side MLA has also also been at odds with Bush over his own scandal. Miller has persistently called for Bush to step down ever since he was arrested in the wake of the violent attack last February to which Bush has now, eight months later, pleaded guilty.
Miller has been largely commended on both sides of the political divide for his role as the PAC chair. The committee has a clear remit to scrutinise how public servants and elected officials spend public money. Nevertheless, in his parliamentary tirade, Bush appeared keen to undermine its role and, more importantly, its independence.
The PAC chair has not released the content of the report because under standing orders it is against the rules for him to do so until it has gone through the formal procedure of being presented to Parliament.
Given the detailed audit report and the public hearings, the findings are unlikely to be much of a surprise, but the speaker has put the scandal over Pierson’s false testimony back in the spotlight, and with it the troubled regulator and its catalogue of problems.
Despite his efforts to prevent the release of the report and his claims that he had the right to delay it, which flies in the face of the attorney general’s advice to Miller, Bush said he was going to order that the report be laid during this current session, but he said what he called his “ruling” would be laid with it.
See the proceedings on CIGTV below:
Category: Government oversight, Politics
lunatics are now running the asylum
Perfectly said JTB!!! What will it take to remove this man!!! If our government, or “The Governor” doesn’t do something quick, then we all need to make our voices heard loud and clear and make it happen!!
All though Mac rambled all around the burning Bush and accusing Ezzard of all manner of evil, even complaining about Ezzard’s three minute speech o at the last meeting of the Legislative Assembly and going as far afield as New Zealand and ignoring the legal advice given by the Hon. Attorney General.
HE HAD TO AGREE THAT THE REPORT COULD BE TABLED.
Enough said. The report will be tabled this week and I am sure Ezzard will have a few well chosen words when he lays the report
Governor’s office must get involved now as a matter of good governance and remove Bush as Speaker. He must inform the Premier and his government their own poor judgement and mismanagement is unacceptable and an embarrassment to the FCO. He must act in the same way he was involved in the civil partnership legislation he passed into law enough though the bill failed to pass in the LA and was voted down by MLA’s.
Gong Show
Where do voters go to sign the petition to remove this member from our parliament? Tough luck West Bay Central, but we cannot have the chamber tainted by the serious criminal charges facing him, with three out of four already plead guilty!
He’s WB West.
Shut up and go back to where you came from. Honorable Bush is a good man and only wants to help us poor people.
How does he (Bush) even still have his job?
Ask Alden and his cronies. They are a pack of clowns!
That why he was wagging his finger in Miller’s face on steps of LA/Parliament – warning of revenge?
Mckeeva has gone over the edge now. He needs to pack it in and move on. He has lost the plot. What an idiot!
Ezzard “The Opportunist” Miller is no better.
Well would you call him an enabler if he stood silent? Part of the boys club?
When will Alden wake up?
Oh, I forgot! That answer is, of course, not until McKeeva tells him to!
Sad day for our so called democracy. Sad day for the new Parliament. Even sadder day for Cayman.
Alden doesn’t care..this hole administration was about stepping as much as he could after he barely retained a seat.
Sorry Mac, before we discuss whether Ezzard should still be PAC chairman, let’s discuss whether you should still be speaker, or indeed a member of the house at all (hint: you shouldn’t)
I’m far more concerned about whether a violent, drunken, homophobic, misogynist thug keeps any kind of job, or goes to prison where he deserves, than I am about who chairs a committee.
Obviously, I realise you’re too shameless, thick-skinned and pig-ignorant to step down voluntarily, but I live in hope some of your fellows may finally grow a spine and dispatch you to the unemployed obscurity you so richly deserve.
I’m hoping the judge will take care of it before Christmas..
Enough is enough with this fool.
Dementia kicking in?
Not sure what’s kicking in but I know he surly NEEDS TO BE KICKED OUT for good