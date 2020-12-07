Mac goes on attack against PAC chairman

Speaker McKeeva Bush addresses Parliament on Monday

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush courted even more controversy on Monday, when he went on the attack against the Public Accounts Committee chairman. As he sought to justify his recent decision to withhold a report by PAC, he questioned why Ezzard Miller was still holding the position when he was no longer a member of the official opposition. But as Bush tried to defend his own actions, he succeeded in reigniting the OfReg firestorm.

Fresh from his own courtroom scandal, having pleaded guilty last Thursday to a violent drunken assault on a female bar manager earlier this year, and as the newly christened legislative body opened for its first proceedings as a parliament, Bush was hogging the headlines yet again.

Within minutes of the start of the meeting Bush was on his feet delivering a rambling justification for his recent controversial decision to withhold a report by PAC. The report was the committee’s conclusions from live hearings on the already controversial auditor general’s findings regarding the beleaguered utilities agency, OfReg, and the behaviour of its chairman, Linford Pierson.

Bush defended Pierson rather than addressing the significant issues surrounding OfReg and the catalogue of problems there, and he berated Miller for taking to the radio airwaves and criticising his (Bush’s) actions. The report, which remains under wraps but is now expected to be laid during this parliamentary session, is expected to call for the removal of Pierson from the top position at OfReg.

Pierson has himself triggered some unsavoury headlines since taking over the job, including coming to near physical blows with a board member on one occasion and making an angry appearance at the meeting which gave rise to this report, where he refused to take any responsibility for any OfReg issues. Pierson was caught out giving false evidence to the committee, and it is understood that Miller removed the incorrect information from the PAC record.

Following the mounting scandal around the PAC report, Pierson wrote to Bush complaining about Miller and the committee’s conclusions, despite his performance at the hearings, which were broadcast live and remain publicly available on the government’s YouTube channel.

Bush appears to have jumped to the defence of Pierson, a former MLA for George Town and political ally who also served for a short time as speaker. In his diatribe against Miller, Bush implied that the PAC chairman was indulging in a personal vendetta against Pierson.

Over the last few months, as well as challenging Bush in the Legislative Assembly on the grounds he had delayed the laying, and therefore public release, of PAC’s report, Miller has also sought legal advice.

The North Side MLA has also also been at odds with Bush over his own scandal. Miller has persistently called for Bush to step down ever since he was arrested in the wake of the violent attack last February to which Bush has now, eight months later, pleaded guilty.

Miller has been largely commended on both sides of the political divide for his role as the PAC chair. The committee has a clear remit to scrutinise how public servants and elected officials spend public money. Nevertheless, in his parliamentary tirade, Bush appeared keen to undermine its role and, more importantly, its independence.

The PAC chair has not released the content of the report because under standing orders it is against the rules for him to do so until it has gone through the formal procedure of being presented to Parliament.

Given the detailed audit report and the public hearings, the findings are unlikely to be much of a surprise, but the speaker has put the scandal over Pierson’s false testimony back in the spotlight, and with it the troubled regulator and its catalogue of problems.

Despite his efforts to prevent the release of the report and his claims that he had the right to delay it, which flies in the face of the attorney general’s advice to Miller, Bush said he was going to order that the report be laid during this current session, but he said what he called his “ruling” would be laid with it.