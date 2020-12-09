Kids at SJAC Primary falling well behind

(CNS): A significant number of young students attending Sir John A. Cumber Primary in West Bay are far behind where they should be, the Office of Education Standards (OES) found following a full inspection of the school in November. Overall the school was graded ‘satisfactory’ but children’s attainment in English, mathematics and science was ‘weak’ and only a minority of kids could write their letters correctly by the end of Year 1.

“Attainment in English was weak when compared to local and international standards,” inspectors found in their report of the school, where almost one third of the children have special needs.

Inspectors noted that during the COVID-19 lockdown, “when students were learning at home, a significant proportion was unable to participate in on-line learning due to a lack of internet access or the required hardware. As a consequence, students’ progress was hampered.”

Nevertheless, the inspectors reported: “In Reception, only a few children recognised letters. By the end of Year 1, most were able to name letters and sounds but, in writing, only a minority could form letters correctly. Most students needed adult support to form simple sentences.”

The report said that almost all students were reading from simple tests well below the standard expected for their age, and the results from reading assessments showed almost all students to be well below expectations. The inspectors found the same situation with writing.

Attainment in maths was ‘weak’ across the school, inspectors said, noting that in the Reception class no children reached the expected level in the latest assessments. Only a minority of students were able to count to 10, although a few were able to add single digit numbers together.

“During lessons only a few students were able to confidently solve simple problems,” the inspectors stated, adding that Key Stage 2 students scored below average in government tests and international assessments.

Children’s attainment in science was also ‘weak’, with assessments indicating that the majority of students were below expected standards and most students did not demonstrate age-appropriate scientific knowledge or understanding. The majority of students in Key Stage 1 had weak literacy skills, the inspectors noted, which had an adverse impact on the children’s ability to access aspects of the science curriculum.

The school failed to attain anything more than a ‘weak’ or ‘satisfactory’ grade from inspectors in any of the judged criteria and there will be a follow-through inspection within six to eight months to evaluate progress against the areas for improvement.

The inspectors have made a number of recommendations for school leaders, including the need to raise attainment across core subjects by holding teachers more accountable for the rates of progress made by their students.

The school was told the quality of teaching needed to improve and advised that it formulate an effective system to facilitate the sharing of good practice within the school, cut the time teachers talk in lessons and improve student assessment.

Among other directions, the inspectors said teachers should also raise their expectations of the children.

Sir John A. Cumber is the largest government primary school in the Cayman Islands, with 505 students from four to eleven years old. There are 60 teachers and 27 teaching assistants. Around 30% of the students have special educational needs and English is a second language for several of the children who speak Spanish.

During the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year, SJAC Principal Jovanna Wright and her staff delivered lunches and supplies to her students and found that some of them were living in “unmentionable circumstances” without running water or electricity, which she described as “heartbreaking”.