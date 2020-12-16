Governor’s role is to support, not interfere

Governor Martyn Roper in his office in the Government Administration Building

(CNS): The governor’s role in the Cayman Islands is to support institutions and ensure a system of good governance but not to interfere directly with devolved issues. With public confusion over why he stepped in to impose the Civil Partnership Law but hasn’t said anything about other topical and significant issues, Governor Martyn Roper told CNS that his role is to support the checks and balances.

“We have an elected government which is responsible and accountable for running Cayman,” he said. “That’s where responsibility and accountability should rest. They are elected to take the decisions as government and they should be held accountable for those decisions at elections. That’s how democracies work.”

British representatives play a balancing act in the territories based on the constitutional relationship and the level of autonomy. Roper pointed out that he is required to respect the many areas that are devolved and leave the management of those to the elected government.

“There is devolved autonomy pretty much for all domestic issues and I have to respect that,” he said, noting that the recent constitutional changes underscore even further that domestic affairs are the responsibility of the elected officials. His role, he explained, is to support the independent commissions and other institutions that underpin Cayman’s democratic system of government.

“The role of the governor in good governance is really to try and ensure that the mechanisms we have in place for good governance are there and are working, not to interfere in what they do, as they are independent, but to make sure they have the resources… and support from the civil service,” Roper added.

Over the last few months Roper has been both criticised and lauded for using his section 81 powers to pass the Civil Partnership Law. But the public response to that has been to challenge why he won’t step into other areas that are fuelling public grievances, such as the speaker’s position, as well as to ask what is stopping him from using his section 81 powers whenever he sees fit to undermine the will of the people.

Roper pointed out that such direct action is required only in the very rarest of circumstances and is almost always directly related to the UK Government’s own obligations. “I stepped in on civil partnerships because that brought into question one of the UK’s obligations. There was a specific reason why we had to intervene on that,” he said.

The governor stressed that it was not his job to interfere in specific aspects of the day to day affairs of the government. “I should fully respect the elected government’s right to take the decisions it feels are in the best interests of Cayman.”

The UK remains watchfully aware of what territories do and if things go badly wrong, as for example in the Turks and Caicos Islands, it will step in, but otherwise Britain leaves internal affairs to internal government, Roper explained. “I have to respect the fact that in domestic affairs Cayman has autonomy and the elected government, the premier and his ministers, are responsible for most decisions,” he said.

Public concerns have been raised that in the closing months of this administration government is over-spending and could be using the pandemic’s impact on public revenue and the need for additional support because of this to disguise other extra expenditure. The administration has been criticised for going on a pre-election spending spree while breaching the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, which was created by the UK directly when it stepped in to provide guardrails on public spending across the territories.

Despite the certainty that the elected government will breach the rules in that framework during the current budget cycle, largely because of the pandemic but not exclusively so, the governor indicated that the UK will not be strong-arming the government over the breach.

He said that the UK thinks Cayman has handled its finances recently extremely well and because of COVID-19 there will be some flexibility regarding the FFR. He said there should be no interference from the UK regarding the budget and the $350 million line of credit government has secured with several local banks.