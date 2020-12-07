Government launches skills website

Skills 4 Life website

(CNS) Government has launched a campaign to promote lifelong learning for Caymanians. It is focused around a website, Skills 4 Life, which is designed to showcase opportunities for people to learn new skills and improve their chance of getting a job or advancing their careers.

The campaign comes against a backdrop of job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic but looks forward to prepare Caymanians for the changing job market.

Officials said that in addition to the loss of jobs, roles have been redefined and for some people the pandemic has been a wake-up call for a career change. There are also hundreds of high school leavers entering the workforce for the first time under extraordinary conditions that made need more help.

The “4” in Skills 4 Life represents four components of lifelong learning which are set out on the website: retool, upskill, advance and access. Retooling can mean learning a new trade, but people can also choose to upskill their current core competencies by doing a short certificate course or workshop to keep up with the latest developments and trends in their industry.

Professional development courses and degree programmes are also ways to advance a career and embrace lifelong learning, and Skills 4 Life will provide access to resources that offer guidance on topics like writing a resume, making a presentation, and acing an interview, even virtually by video conferencing. Work experience and scholarship opportunities are also set out on the website.

The site will be continually updated to include information from departments and agencies such as as Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), Passport2Success, UCCI, the Business Development Centre (CICBD), the Department of Tourism and the Civil Service College.

“WORC welcomes the opportunity to support the Skills 4 Life campaign as it extends our ability to engage and empower Caymanians to discover their potential through a uniquely creative collaborative approach,” said WORC Employment Services Manager Tania Ebanks.