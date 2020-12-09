Five people suffering COVID symptoms

(CNS): One more traveller was added to the tally of people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Cayman on Tuesday, bringing the total 291. There are currently 24 active case and five of those people are now said to be suffering from symptoms of the virus. No one is in hospital as a result of COVID-19, but public health officials have said nothing about the health of those who are symptomatic.

The latest positive case is in an individual who is said to be asymptomatic and, along with 1,356 others, will remain in isolation until fully recovered.

Meanwhile, as Cayman waits on its first supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine from the UK, which is expected shortly, the Health Services Authority has run out of flu vaccines.

“The uptake of the vaccine this year has been higher than previous years with 4,000 administered,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “An additional 2,000 vaccines have been on order and are awaiting delivery. Once the additional vaccines arrive, we will resume community outreach and flu vaccines in our general practice clinics.”

He said the reported flu cases this season remains low. An average of 21 people per week reported influenza-like illnesses in November, which is significantly lower than previous flu seasons.

“Last November …we had a weekly average of 123 flu cases per week,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez said. “We can see that the many efforts of COVID-19 safety protocols and the reduction of travel has had a significant positive impact on persons health.”