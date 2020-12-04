Five people now suffering COVID-19 symptoms

(CNS): Another three people have tested positive for COVID-19. All of these new patients are travellers currently in isolation and are asymptomatic, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. However, another person who previously tested positive for the virus now has symptoms. Officials have given no details on the status of the five people who have been taken ill but none have been hospitalised. The three positive cases added to the tally on Thursday were part of a batch of 230 routine coronavirus screen tests. They are now part of a group of 1,038 travellers who are either in government quarantine or isolating at home.

Cayman now has a ruining total of 285 cases of the virus since testing began in March but no community transmission has been recorded for several months. 53,497 tests have now been carried out by local public health officials.

Meanwhile, as Cayman enjoys a relatively safe bubble, today the United States has already racked up over 213,000 cases while yesterday 2,875 people lost their lives to the virus. With Florida having the second most active number of cases in the entire United States, at more than 662,000, visitors to Cayman from America continue to pose a substantial risk.