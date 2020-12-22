Five more travellers positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on Monday that there were five positive cases of COVID-19 among 642 tests results carried out over the weekend. All of the new cases are in asymptomatic travellers who remain in isolation. There are currently 26 active cases of the virus, with four of those people suffering symptoms.

At the moment there are 1,114 people in a government facility or isolating with the iMsafe technology at home or approved accommodation. Cayman has now recorded 316 positive case of the virus, having carried out 58,489 tests.

While there is good cause for optimism that the Cayman Islands will have a safe coronavirus-free Christmas, as the authorities continue to contain the virus to those in quarantine with no reported or known community transmission, it is a different picture for people around the world.

The UK is facing a serious spike in the virus and a Christmas lockdown, as countries all over the world have banned flights from Britain and introduced strict quarantine measures as a result of a mutation of the coronavirus, which scientists believe is even more contagious than the original strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19.

The scientific data around N501Y remains unclear but experts have estimated that this mutation is 70% more transmissible.

Meanwhile, in the United States, as another vaccine was approved for use, the death toll continues to skyrocket and on Friday the US recorded its highest ever number of new cases for a single day, with a staggering 249,709 more people becoming infected in a 24-hour period. The total number of deaths in the US is now close to 320,000.