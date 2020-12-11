Dr Shetty among world class surgeons in BBC doc

(CNS): The founder of Health City Cayman Islands, Dr Devi Shetty, is one of the world class surgeons featured in a documentary made by the BBC and released on Netflix this week. The world renowned heart surgeon and philanthropist is one of just four pioneering doctors who are specialists in their fields appearing in The Surgeon’s Cut. The episode featuring Shetty, Heart & Soul, gives a compelling insight into the doctor and his work.

Directed by Stephen Cooter, the episode follows Shetty at the Narayana hospital in India as he treats patients from all walks of life, prioritising low-cost, accessible healthcare while he and his team together perform upwards of thirty surgeries a day.

HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil, who worked with Dr Shetty before coming to establish the hospital here, said it was a fitting honour that his pioneering work as one of the world’s preeminent cardiac surgeons be featured in this documentary series.

“Dr Shetty has revolutionised the provision of high-quality, low-cost healthcare in our home country of India, and he has since brought his visionary approach to the Western hemisphere via Health City Cayman Islands. In 2021 we will be celebrating seven years of operation in the Cayman Islands, and our growth and success has been built on the foundation laid by Dr Shetty,” he said.

The Surgeon’s Cut profiles just four groundbreaking surgeons from around the world, each described as having “a visionary approach to their craft”. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology. The producers said the individual stories of these experts explore how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques.

“There is no greater drama than the pure intensity of pioneering surgery,” said BBC Executive Producer James Van der Pool. “From life-saving procedures on an unborn child to brain surgery on an awake patient, we’ve captured some of the most dramatic and technically demanding procedures in modern medicine.

“Each surgeon also shares the unique story of how they reached the top of their field, from what first sparked their passion, to the obstacles they had to overcome, be it poverty, sexism, racism – or simply where they were born. The series reveals a triumph of the human spirit, an endless quest for knowledge and a fierce devotion to saving human life,” he added



HCCI Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott said that, as one of only four surgeons in the entire world featured, it underscored the groundbreaking nature of Dr Shetty’s approach to medicine.

“Never before has anyone focused on providing the best possible quality at the lowest possible price, while saving thousands of lives in the process. This is why we say that we are ‘transforming healthcare and changing lives’ at Health City, because it is really true,” Scott said.