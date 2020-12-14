Dogs poisoned in West Bay

Hershey, one of the dogs that was poisoned

(CNS): The police have fallen short of stating that they are investigating the recent poisoning of at least five dogs in West Bay and more in other districts, but they have said they are aware of the reports that have circulated recently on social media. Officers said they are “monitoring the situation” and seeking “to deter any criminal activity and offer advice to pet owners, alongside our colleagues at the Department of Agriculture”.

Rachel Yates of West Bay watched two of her three dogs die last week after they were poisoned in her own fenced yard in Town Hall Road.

It is understood that several other dogs have also fallen victim to what appears to be deliberate poisoning, including Hershey, a labradoodle who became ill and was euthanasia last week after he ate what his owner believed was some sort of meat he came across on the roadside as they walked along Northwest Point Road. Although she pulled him away from it, he had already ingested a fatal amount.

In 2015 the herbicide paraquat, which had been the chemical behind historic poisoning, was banned but it is not yet clear what is being used in this latest spate. Hershey’s owner was able to take a sample of what she believes her dog had ingested to the vets who treated her dog before he died, which could help to identify what is now being used to kill people’s pets.

While the police are asking people with information to come forward, they said they had received only one formal report from the Yates family.

Even though dog poisoning in the Cayman Islands is a common occurrence, CNS has been unable to find any indication that there has ever been a successful prosecution of such a crime.