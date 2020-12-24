Deportation of isolation breachers denied

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): Cayman Islands officials have denied claims by Dennis Mack, Skylar Mack’s father, that seven people were deported from the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID-19 isolation rules around the time his daughter was arrested, charged and then jailed for her breach. Responding to CNS inquiries, officials from Travel Cayman said the allegation was false.

“We are not aware of any persons who have been deported and refute those allegations,” the officials stated in an email response.

While there are believed to be allegations of at least four more isolation breaches over the last few weeks, no one else has been charged yet. Officials said the cases were “ongoing investigations with the RCIPS and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision on how to progress”.

The imprisonment of the Georgia teenager and her boyfriend, local Jet Ski star Vanjae Ramgeet, has attracted significant attention in the United States. Skylar Mack’s grandmother and now her father have appeared on US news outlets about her the situation, describing it as a vendetta. Dennis Mack claimed the government had that same week deported seven other people who broke COVID-19 restrictions, banning them for a year.

In many cases the details of the case have been distorted, but the claims made by her father about breaches which were not punished in the same way have caused concern locally, given the continued suspicion that people are breaking quarantine without consequence or are being treated inequitably.

However, none of these suspicions have been proven and the authorities persist in their position that all breaches have been reported publicly and each case is investigated by the police and then pass to the ODPP for consideration based on the evidence in each case.

The firestorm surrounding the Mack and Ramgeet case has been fuelled by the fact that the young couple were the first to be convicted under the revised and far more stringent sanctions.

Just days before their breach of the regulations, a Canadian couple who breached the quarantine rules several times were deported after being convicted, banned from returning until after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and fined just $1,000 each, which was at the time the maximum fine.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on Wednesday that one more positive test was recorded in a traveller from a batch of 334 test results, the rest of which were negative. There are now 35 active cases of the virus, with five people suffering COVID-19 symptoms. They are now among 1,051 currently in isolation at home or a government quarantine facility.