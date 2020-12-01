Dart reveals plans for hotel off Seven Mile Beach

Location of proposed Hotel Indigo

(CNS): The Dart Group has unveiled proposed plans for the group’s latest hotel project. The development will be sandwiched between the Esterley Tibbetts bypass and the Seven Mile Public Beach, with beach access for guests in the area by the once popular now closed bar, Calico Jacks. In a press release issued Monday, the islands’ biggest landowner said it would take three years to build and create hundreds of jobs.

Dart is partnering with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, which also owns the Kimpton brand, to build, once plans are approved, a 282-room upscale, “lifestyle hotel” with multiple restaurants, an expansive pool deck and a rooftop bar, under the boutique Hotel Indigo label. Officials have also confirmed that the planning proposal is for a 10-storey building.

The new project is just south of Dart’s existing beachfront hotel, the Kimpton Seafire Resort. Dart CEO Mark VanDevelde said that since that hotel opened, Dart had seen a growing market interest in “an off-beach, boutique hotel”.

“Although COVID-19 has disrupted global travel this year, we are confident that the Cayman Islands’ natural beauty, warm hospitality and convenient location will continue to make it a sought-after destination for discerning travellers in the future,” he said.

“Dart is committed to progressing projects that provide an economic stimulus during the coming years, while economies around the world adjust to the impact of COVID-19. This project alone will create hundreds of jobs and the three-year construction window means we will be ready for better days ahead,” VanDevelde added.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said it would be a wonderful addition to the tourism product, attracting visitors from new market sectors.

“The continued development of tourism properties despite the current slow-down in tourist visitation speaks volumes about the strength of our economy and is reflective of the Cayman Islands established reputation as a world-class tourism destination,” he said. “Investment on this scale is also encouraging because it promises to deliver an extensive multiplier effect as its impact ripples through the community benefitting our economic, cultural and social sectors.”

Julienne Smith, Senior Vice President of Development, Americas for IHG, said that some travellers to Cayman are looking for more than a beach. “They’re seeking an authentic experience with style that reflects the rich, local culture of the island itself,” she said.

Architects for the project are Atlanta-based BLUR Workshop, working with interior designers Farouki Farouki, landscape architects Hoet and Dart’s in-house design professionals.