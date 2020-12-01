Dart reveals plans for hotel off Seven Mile Beach
(CNS): The Dart Group has unveiled proposed plans for the group’s latest hotel project. The development will be sandwiched between the Esterley Tibbetts bypass and the Seven Mile Public Beach, with beach access for guests in the area by the once popular now closed bar, Calico Jacks. In a press release issued Monday, the islands’ biggest landowner said it would take three years to build and create hundreds of jobs.
Dart is partnering with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, which also owns the Kimpton brand, to build, once plans are approved, a 282-room upscale, “lifestyle hotel” with multiple restaurants, an expansive pool deck and a rooftop bar, under the boutique Hotel Indigo label. Officials have also confirmed that the planning proposal is for a 10-storey building.
The new project is just south of Dart’s existing beachfront hotel, the Kimpton Seafire Resort. Dart CEO Mark VanDevelde said that since that hotel opened, Dart had seen a growing market interest in “an off-beach, boutique hotel”.
“Although COVID-19 has disrupted global travel this year, we are confident that the Cayman Islands’ natural beauty, warm hospitality and convenient location will continue to make it a sought-after destination for discerning travellers in the future,” he said.
“Dart is committed to progressing projects that provide an economic stimulus during the coming years, while economies around the world adjust to the impact of COVID-19. This project alone will create hundreds of jobs and the three-year construction window means we will be ready for better days ahead,” VanDevelde added.
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said it would be a wonderful addition to the tourism product, attracting visitors from new market sectors.
“The continued development of tourism properties despite the current slow-down in tourist visitation speaks volumes about the strength of our economy and is reflective of the Cayman Islands established reputation as a world-class tourism destination,” he said. “Investment on this scale is also encouraging because it promises to deliver an extensive multiplier effect as its impact ripples through the community benefitting our economic, cultural and social sectors.”
Julienne Smith, Senior Vice President of Development, Americas for IHG, said that some travellers to Cayman are looking for more than a beach. “They’re seeking an authentic experience with style that reflects the rich, local culture of the island itself,” she said.
Architects for the project are Atlanta-based BLUR Workshop, working with interior designers Farouki Farouki, landscape architects Hoet and Dart’s in-house design professionals.
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism
Wonderful plans Mr. Dart organization. CPA push this thru as it will create lots more jobs for us. Mr. Dart is a great blessing to our island; God Bless you sir!
So a downscale hotel is the next great thing?
282 rooms x 400SF per room (just rooms alone!) should be almost CI800K in permit fees. Double that if you add in restaurants, loby, corridors and all other common areas plus kitchens, laundry and administrative facilities…..
PLUS 282 rooms x CI$3000 per hotel room should be another almost CI$900k in low cost housing fees….but we will undoubtedly see lots of concessions to defund the public revenue purse….wait for it.
Hundreds of jobs for who?
And lets not kid ourselves on what beach right in front of this proposed hotel will become private property if not already traded in the latest NRA agreement and timely set up “land acquisition fund”.
Lastly, theyre not going to get any rich, local culture while dining at 5* hotel restaurants, being served non local food by a Hungarian waiter and lounging by a pool sipping $18 drinks.
Will this be the first private hotel beach in Cayman? As that is what the Compass appear to be saying
wasnt that land suppose to be used to create a camp ground as part of the deal for them closing west bay road in front of the kimpton?!
Ruins Cayman!
Maybe Dart should do something with that monstrosity of an old Hyatt before building shiny new hotels. Shouldn’t he be paying the Cayman Islands Government $25k a day for owning that derelict eyesore? I’m sure the good people of the Cayman Islands could use some of that back-pay he owes to help them live.
It’s off the beach so it should be used.
+ Comfort Suites
+ Kaaboo site
+ Royal Palms site
+ ???
= just give the man da whole island!
I think we already did. You know he owns the land already, right? Plus all the alongside the ETH from there all the way to West Bay. And according to the coverage of the proposed LNG side, big chunk out East too.
Bring back Calicos!
They will. Except it it will be a bar for the hotel guests so they can enjoy “an authentic experience with style that reflects the rich, local culture of the island..” – except without the cheap prices and the locals lol.