Customs preps for Christmas chaos

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) is expecting the usual steep rise in imports during the Christmas holidays. But given the challenges throughout this year, with many new and smaller importers expected to be bringing in goods, opening hours at the collections office will be extended by two hours every day starting next week.

With over 23,000 individual imports recorded for the month of November alone, the expected trend for the season is that imports will continue to rise as the airport remains under limited departures and people are not able to leave the island to complete their usual holiday shopping.

“CBC is offering the increased hours to give importers the opportunity to clear their goods before the holidays begin,” said CBC Deputy Director Kevin Walton, who heads the Trade and Revenue Collection Portfolio. “We want our customers’ holiday experience to be a very happy one, so we have decided to extend the hours to help facilitate trade.”

From 14 December, the collections office will be open until 6pm instead of the usual closing time of 4pm, with the exception of Friday, 18 December, when it will close at noon.

Meanwhile, anyone importing goods Christmas is urged to ensure all supplier invoices or sales invoices are provided to the courier agent before the goods arrive. This will help ensure a timely clearing and release of the goods.

CBC officials advised that as soon as you know you are receiving goods, gather the necessary documents and share them with your agent before the shipment arrives. The necessary documents are your supplier invoice or sale invoices, as well as any other relevant documentation, such as approval from the Department of Agriculture. If you are not sure if additional information is required, ask your agent or call the customer support centre.

Officials urged people not to omit or misrepresent the value of goods or assume everyone will know the value of a given item. Hand written invoices are not normally accepted and customers are responsible for providing all necessary and proper documentation, not the courier agent.

First time importers using a courier or broker agent will need to complete and submit an Agent Authorisation form. The form is available here or at your courier or broker agent and should be submitted at least 48 hours before your goods arrive. A legible and valid government identification document will need to be submitted and the form must be dated and signed. To view the documents needed to clear goods visit the CBC website.

Last month CBC launched a new automated call flow system with a Customer Support Centre to enhance improve customer experiences, given the increase in individuals shopping online who were not registered as regular importers because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The centre is manned by employees who are experienced in dealing with queries relating to imports/exports and vessel info/extension queries as well as visitor/extension and travel/visa questions.

Meanwhile, over the holidays the customs collections courier offices will be closed on Saturday, 26 December, and will reopen on Tuesday, 29 December, when they will revert to regular hours for the rest of the week (8.30am to 4:00pm for the Collections Office and 8:30am to 5:00pm for the Courier Office).

Both offices will be closed again on Friday, 1 January, and resume regular operations on Monday, 4 January. The Collections Office, however, will be open on Saturday, 2 January, 8:30am – 12:00pm.

The Collections Office is located at CBC Headquarters on Owen Roberts Drive, while the Courier Office is located on the same road between the Airport Post Office and the CBC warehouse. CBC’s seaport and airport operations will remain open throughout Christmas and New Year.