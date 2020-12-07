Cubans in quarantine after landing on Little Cayman

Cuban migrants off Little Cayman, 6 December (Photo by CBC)

(CNS): Twelve Cuban migrants have been placed in a government quarantine facility on Cayman Brac after the ten men and two women landed on Little Cayman on Sunday. Before they were spotted by a fisherman off Little Cayman, the group was reportedly at sea for five days in a makeshift vessel under sail, without a working engine.

Despite the ocean ordeal, the Cubans all appeared to be in good health. When they reached Little Cayman they were taken on to Cayman Brac by Customs and Border Control, where they were tested for COVID-19 and placed in secure quarantine.

CBC also said that one of the migrants had previously landed in the Cayman Islands in 2016.

The arrival of this group comes one week after fourteen Cubans, some of whom had been here for several years awaiting asylum claims, secretly left the Cayman Islands in a boat and made it to Mexico.