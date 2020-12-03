Crown: Manslaughter case ‘not complicated’

(CNS): Members of the jury were told Thursday that they must decide what happened during a one hour and ten minute window between Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge arriving on his bike at Bananas nightclub on 30 November last year and him lying dead at the bar door. Crown counsel Darlene Oko said the case of manslaughter against Shimar Kelly and Jeremy Ralph Parchment was not complicated.

As she opened the case on the first day of the trial, the prosecutor said the evidence would show that the two men were responsible for his death.

Oko told the jury that a third man, Kevin Parchment, who was charged with actual bodily harm in the case, has already pleaded guilty to those charges, while his brother, Jeremy Parchment (21), and Kelly (23) both deny the manslaughter allegation.

The two men are accused of stabbing the 36-year-old Sri Lankan national during an altercation in and around the George Town bar on Eastern Avenue.