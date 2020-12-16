COVID-19 daily tests all clear

(CNS): There were no positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday from a batch of 489 test results processed over the last day. Five people among the 22 active cases of the virus still have symptoms, according to officials, but no one has been hospitalised as a result of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Cayman witnessed two people go to jail today for the first time for breaching COVID isolation rules.

Responding to demands for more punitive measures a judge sent VJ Ramjeet and his girlfriend, Skylar Mack, to prison for four months after they both broke quarantine rules.

There are currently 1,435 people in isolation or government quarantine.