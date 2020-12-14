Couple busted in car at West Bay beach

West Bay Public Beach

(CNS): A 42-year-old woman from George Town and a 25-year-old man from West Bay have been arrested for the possession and consumption of ganja and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon, after police busted the pair in car parked at a West Bay beach. The police said they came across the vehicle at around 11pm last Wednesday, 9 December, near to the district public beach.

When officers approached and spoke to the pair, they detected the strong scent of ganja and used their power under the Misuse of Drugs Law to search the car, where they found several packets of suspected ganja, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and two knives.

Both have been granted bail as investigations continue.