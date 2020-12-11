Corruption is a growing problem in Cayman
Johann Moxam writes: In my opinion, unfortunately, corruption is systemic in the Cayman Islands. The lack of leadership demonstrated by elected and non-elected leaders and the application of a sliding scale used to investigate, charge and convict public officers is consistently displayed for all to see.
It is clear that “political expediency“, protecting the status quo and chosen few or special interests that fund the campaigns, drive government policies and contribute in part to the alleged corrupt act(s) is the modus operandi of those who act as the gatekeepers.
It is important to note that private sector participation is key in any corrupt act as they are the partners (at times the beneficiaries of the decisions/policies and actions) which in exchange reward the ethically compromised public officers and help to protect their various pecuniary interests and financial standing. Allegations of corruption in Cayman are growing at every level, which some describe as “business as usual” and the alleged corrupt acts are no longer covert.
Therefore, the UN convention against corruption being extended to Cayman is a nice theory but merely window dressing.
- How many senior officials, elected officials, public officers and those in private sector that engage and benefit in these alleged corruption acts have been thoroughly investigated, charged and convicted?
- Does the Anti-Corruption Commission/Unit and all other relevant agencies or commissions have the appropriate resources and support to effectively do their jobs? Is the leadership of these boards/commissions compromised in any way that may impede investigations and key decisions?
- Will the politically appointed board members allow for robust investigations or are certain persons and entities on the “untouchable” list? In Cayman it’s all about who you know or who owes you a favour, like any small community in any part of the world.
Look at the evidence. It is clear elected officials and senior public officers and politically appointed board members seem to have received a pass, despite the lack of logic and transparency in the decision making process.
We need one standard that is applicable to all persons, rich or poor, Caymanian or foreign investor, where the rules and focus of investigations to fight the scourge of corruption must apply to all at every level of society.
Follow the money…
This comment was posted in response to: UN corruption convention to extend to Cayman
Category: Viewpoint
The problem with corruption is that it starts with society. When someone gets a speeding ticket and tries to talk their way out of it when they know they’re wrong, that’s corruption. When someone bends and twists processes to hide unflattering information, that’s corruption. When someone uses connections and get a job for which they are unfit, that’s corruption. In order to combat corruption, we as a people have curb it in ourselves as well as call it out when we see it being displayed by our friends and family. Only then will corruption be minimized/cut-out of government.
I wish all of our politicians were as grounded as Johann.
When business as usual is corrupted and is allowed to continue without so much as a raised eyebrow it clearly is the norm. Many people in Cayman can’t see corruption for what it is since they’ve grown up seeing it as normal. Some perpetuate corrupt behaviour since it’s the only way they know how to operate.
Expats are not immune to operating corruptly either. Some would never prosper doing what they do in their country of birth but in Cayman they join the club, a club, not just any club and are seemingly protected and in some cases encouraged.
Those in positions of power, with influence, and money set the example, but if the example is bad the problem grows and others will follow suit.
Term limits for all politicians please.
Does the definition of corruption extend to the deliberate non-payment of employee pensions and things like that?
The phrase “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” puts it in a nutshell. All our politicians have skeletons in their cupboard so they cannot call out a colleague for fear he will retaliate in kind. This is why we have a proven alcoholic, woman beater and lesbian hater in the Speaker’s chair.
Corruption is one thing. Flat out mismanagement is another. Do you know HM Customs is taking a half day off today? The busiest month of the busiest year in its history, and they’re taking a half day off!
All well and good that its holiday season but why can’t they postpone their party to January? (hell take a whole day in Jan if you want!). Its thoroughly reprehensible how Government agencies (other than the obvious health agencies) have responded to covid. For example it now takes 3 WEEKS to get a police clearance (used to be 2 days), and when you ask why they blame covid…that tish doesn’t fly in the private sector…but I digress.
There is no sense of customer service, nor of getting the job done right and on time. No accountability. And we all know I’m not just talking about Customs.
I’ll be the first to admit that there are a few world class people working in the civil service. But as a whole it is laughable to use the term “world class” to describe our Government!
Sorry Johann I went off on a tangent…you were saying?
only blind people can’t see…
I suspect that the corruption problem is even worse than most people realize. It is unlikely that things will change for the better as the largest beneficiaries of the corruption appear to be untouchable. It is also important for the people of the Cayman Islands to have confidence that crimes are not just crimes when they are committed by specific segments of the community.
I agree with Yohan 100%
Johann Moxam for GTN in 2021
Time to vote out each member that fails to condemn McKeeva and Alden management of the country they only looking out for themselves
Does this include your you know whose employer?
We needs people like Mr. Moxam that speak the truth and is prepared to fight for equality amongst Caymanians. This lot of sellouts needs to go I mean all of them
I do find it odd that whenever I read of corruption in CNS it is some low-level civil servant. Apparently, those higher up the political and civil food chain are not partaking… 😉
Or lack thereof, is the problem. Many people have no idea of what is right/wrong, acceptable/not acceptable and downright dishonest. Ethics should be taught in all schools as early as Year 8 or 9, that is when our individual set of values–our moral compass–are coalescing. By the time we are 30 is too late.
Johann you hit the nail on the head again. Bravo en fuego keep spitting the truth
Corruption is ingrained in the fabric of society here. We often don’t even realize it.
Big up to Johann for writing this.
Well said Mr. Moxam