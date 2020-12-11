Corruption is a growing problem in Cayman

Johann Moxam writes: In my opinion, unfortunately, corruption is systemic in the Cayman Islands. The lack of leadership demonstrated by elected and non-elected leaders and the application of a sliding scale used to investigate, charge and convict public officers is consistently displayed for all to see.

It is clear that “political expediency“, protecting the status quo and chosen few or special interests that fund the campaigns, drive government policies and contribute in part to the alleged corrupt act(s) is the modus operandi of those who act as the gatekeepers.

It is important to note that private sector participation is key in any corrupt act as they are the partners (at times the beneficiaries of the decisions/policies and actions) which in exchange reward the ethically compromised public officers and help to protect their various pecuniary interests and financial standing. Allegations of corruption in Cayman are growing at every level, which some describe as “business as usual” and the alleged corrupt acts are no longer covert.

Therefore, the UN convention against corruption being extended to Cayman is a nice theory but merely window dressing.

How many senior officials, elected officials, public officers and those in private sector that engage and benefit in these alleged corruption acts have been thoroughly investigated, charged and convicted? Does the Anti-Corruption Commission/Unit and all other relevant agencies or commissions have the appropriate resources and support to effectively do their jobs? Is the leadership of these boards/commissions compromised in any way that may impede investigations and key decisions? Will the politically appointed board members allow for robust investigations or are certain persons and entities on the “untouchable” list? In Cayman it’s all about who you know or who owes you a favour, like any small community in any part of the world.

Look at the evidence. It is clear elected officials and senior public officers and politically appointed board members seem to have received a pass, despite the lack of logic and transparency in the decision making process.

We need one standard that is applicable to all persons, rich or poor, Caymanian or foreign investor, where the rules and focus of investigations to fight the scourge of corruption must apply to all at every level of society.

Follow the money…

