Cops tackle more street violence

Police officers arrest suspects on 19 Dec

(CNS): Armed cops were caught on camera rounding up suspects in George Town early Saturday morning after more reports of fights and gun violence. Although the RCIPS has not revealed details of any specific arrests, officers were said to have responded to reports of gunfire at a bar on Dump Road and a serious brawl at a bar on Martin Drive.

According to information released by the police, one man received head, back and arm injuries during a fight involving several men in George Town Central. He was taken to hospital at around midnight Friday/Saturday and later discharged.

Then at around 2:00am officers were called to a bar on Seymour Road in the industrial area following reports of gunshots. Officers recovered a number of spent shells but there have been no reports of anyone being shot.

Despite video footage taken close to Dump Road by readers some time after the gunshot incident showing armed police arresting two men, the RCIPS said no one has been arrested in connection with either of these two incidents.