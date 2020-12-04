Cops begin Christmas crackdown on crime

RCIPS community police officers conduct business patrol checks in West Bay

(CNS): Police will begin their annual holiday safety operations tomorrow, Friday, with increased visible patrols and community support, as well as intensified road enforcement operations. The goal is to ensure a safe holiday season for members of the public as they do their shopping, travel the roads and enjoy festivities. Acting Superintendent of Uniform Operations Brad Ebanks said it was about visible policing to reassure the public and deter crime during the increase in commercial activity.

“Community police officers will be conducting evening foot patrols across residential communities and commercial areas around the Cayman Islands to increase visibility and provide support to residents, business owners and shoppers through the Holiday Season,” he said.

“Our Traffic and Roads Policing Unit will be increasing its efforts with high visibility patrols and traffic checkpoints, with the aim of reducing traffic collisions and increasing road safety by cracking down on drunk driving, distracted driving, and speeding.”

Ebanks said while these activities are a major focus all year round for police, the festive period brings additional issues and challenges. “I would ask all members of the public to work with the police, by simply following the law and behaving responsibly, as we continue to work to keep our communities safer.”



Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, urged people not to drink and drive. “As we enter the festive season, we know that social gatherings become more frequent and so the temptation to drink and drive increases,” he said.

“This year especially, we are fortunate to be able to celebrate the holidays in ways that persons in many other countries cannot. However, there is still no excuse to behave irresponsibly. If you will be consuming alcohol, then you must find an alternative to driving. If not, you will face the consequences,” Jones warned.

The RCIPS will also support the National Drug Council in their annual Designated Driver, Purple Ribbon Pledge, and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns.

The Designated Driver Campaign begins this week and continues throughout the holiday season. The campaign is an initiative by local restaurants, which offer to provide the designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am for all districts on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Additionally, the RCIPS encourages drivers to take the Purple Ribbon Pledge to not drink and drive over the holiday season.

The RCIPS is reminding the public to be especially cautious of financial crime, which tends to increase during the holiday season as people increase their online shopping and transactions using debit and credit cards. Always be sure to take appropriate precautions when engaging in these activities, and be sure to guard your financial information closely.