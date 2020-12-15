CMR owner fined $3k in ICT bullying case
(CNS): A Grand Court judge told Sandra Hill he was not going to shut down her Cayman Marl Road website as he handed her a $3,000 fine for her conviction in an ICT bullying case, where she had accused Matthew Leslie of being a sex-offender. Justice Roger Chapple said he believed her site “served a useful purpose in the community” and could be even more so if she acted more responsibly, as he urged her to use her talents properly.
The judge found that Hill had been responsible for her actions when she made a “deliberate and planned attack” broadcasting unproven allegations against the local businessman and former political candidate that he was a sex-offender.
Leslie has never been convicted of these crimes but Hill broadcast a vlog (video-blog) retelling stories of young women who, she said, had claimed to her that they had been his victims.
The judge said she ignored requests from the courts and the police not to go ahead with the show that was broadcast online, which he said had caused Leslie severe harm.
The judge pointed to the dangers of vigilante justice and taking the law into one’s own hands. He urged Hill to go after the police or authorities instead and investigate them if she felt they had failed in their work and expose their shortcomings. He warned her not to play judge and jury, as it was obvious where that could end, especially after accusing someone who has not been convicted of such crimes.
Pointing out that the right to free speech is not an unqualified right and “no one can say whatever they like whenever they like”, he raised concerns about the way Hill had presented the accusations.
However, Justice Chapple showed his appreciation for her work in the broader sense. He said she was a thorn in the side of the authorities and in a democracy that was a good thing. He urged Hill to use her talents in the right direction.
Making it clear from the start that he was not sending her to jail or trying to shut her website down and stop her doing what she does, he said he was hoping to get her to behave with more care, as he issued the fine and gave her three months to pay it.
He also ordered her to stop publishing anything further regarding Matthew Leslie other than the outcome of this case. He directed her to remove all of the material relating to him from the website and social media accounts under her control.
Speaking to CNS after the judge delivered his ruling, Hill said she was grateful for the outcome of the case.
“It’s a chapter in my life I am pleased to be able to close,” she said. “Valuable lessons have no doubt been learnt from this. I am always mindful to improve myself both professionally and personally and this has been a time to reflect on all of those. I appreciate Justice Chapple acknowledging the good that CMR does in the community. I think that the vast number of references that came forward allowed him to gain a more balanced perspective on the situation.”
The judge said he read all 65 references and it was evident that Hill performed an important roll in the community. However, he dismissed the live evidence that had been provided by the two MPs, Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan, who he said had not acquainted themselves with the case to assist Hill, and that Saunders in particular had largely spoken about himself.
CNS – Did you watch her live podcast today? You think she leant a lesson? I don’t think so. What a mess
SH*T on the Court steps she is accusing someone… What the hell is wrong with her.. You deserved to be locked up. This is more than grounds to take away her ICT license.
Judge Chapple you warned her and look at her live podcast on the Court steps where she dis-regarded your order and accused that young lady. The matter should come to you for ruling and I want to see what you will do this time around. A leopard doesn’t change it spots.
Come on Cayman we can be better than CMR. Is she really what we want for our society? Should we all have to live in fear of her style of reporting? We can expect real news and integrity at the same time.
Let’s hope she’s learned her lesson from the conviction and stops with her vindictive posts. Know that we have the option of not tuning into her as well.
Oh my, Sandra never learnt anything today in Court. The judge warned her about her conduct and it was not even 20 minutes when she was on live accusing someone of damaging her vehicle. Sandra if the lady did damaged your vehicle, put up the footage and stop accusing people of wrongdoings. My understanding is that the lady was not arrested or even charged.
Anyone else notice how well behaved she’s been since the sentence hearing? No vindictive posts. Perhaps someone really is learning a lesson.
Open season on Caymanians and residents. When will these judges learn that she never learns. Blood is on his hands now. He was supposed to be the person who claims to be for mental health. I feel so sorry for her victims and their families dead and alive. It is clear that the residents of these islands need to take more action. Unfollow CMR on facebook, instagram and stop clicking on the links to her site. Make her irrelevant! Talk to our law makers about protecting our privacy!
That’s it? Kmt she should be going with those teenagers who got 4 months. If she wants to be a respected journalist she should take a page out of Wendy’s (CNS) book. But give her time, she’ll do it again and the outcome won’t be the same
“…and that Saunders in particular had largely spoken about himself.” As he is prone to do.
Someone needs to go to jail but it is not Sandy Hill. I will leave that right there!
You can see some SH*T in this place!
This thrash mouther gets a slap on the wrist, while two young people get locked up four months and Mac the woman beater remains out Xmas vote shopping. What a pile of C R A P!
Sandra 1 – CIG 0
Now she will expose and destroy all of them in the election season 2021.
I read Cayman Marl Road every day, I am glad the Judge did not take that away from us…
Thank you Judge Chapple.
Agreed 1.22 , if was not for her we would not know about the goings on of our esteemed honorable leaders.
I can’t imagine proudly proclaiming that your daily news source is an outlet that Sandra Hill uses to settle her personal vendettas.
The same typo ridden “news” source where she regularly writes about and cites herself in the third person as a source in various matters… I wish there was a saying that was equivalent to “you are what you eat” but related to news consumption rather than food
Something along the lines of “You’re only as stupid as the drivel you read”
hahahaha. That last sentence is delightful! Good God, what are we going to do? Nothing but complete idiots representing us in “parliament”.