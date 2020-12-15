CMR owner fined $3k in ICT bullying case

Sandra Hill

(CNS): A Grand Court judge told Sandra Hill he was not going to shut down her Cayman Marl Road website as he handed her a $3,000 fine for her conviction in an ICT bullying case, where she had accused Matthew Leslie of being a sex-offender. Justice Roger Chapple said he believed her site “served a useful purpose in the community” and could be even more so if she acted more responsibly, as he urged her to use her talents properly.

The judge found that Hill had been responsible for her actions when she made a “deliberate and planned attack” broadcasting unproven allegations against the local businessman and former political candidate that he was a sex-offender.

Leslie has never been convicted of these crimes but Hill broadcast a vlog (video-blog) retelling stories of young women who, she said, had claimed to her that they had been his victims.

The judge said she ignored requests from the courts and the police not to go ahead with the show that was broadcast online, which he said had caused Leslie severe harm.

The judge pointed to the dangers of vigilante justice and taking the law into one’s own hands. He urged Hill to go after the police or authorities instead and investigate them if she felt they had failed in their work and expose their shortcomings. He warned her not to play judge and jury, as it was obvious where that could end, especially after accusing someone who has not been convicted of such crimes.

Pointing out that the right to free speech is not an unqualified right and “no one can say whatever they like whenever they like”, he raised concerns about the way Hill had presented the accusations.

However, Justice Chapple showed his appreciation for her work in the broader sense. He said she was a thorn in the side of the authorities and in a democracy that was a good thing. He urged Hill to use her talents in the right direction.

Making it clear from the start that he was not sending her to jail or trying to shut her website down and stop her doing what she does, he said he was hoping to get her to behave with more care, as he issued the fine and gave her three months to pay it.

He also ordered her to stop publishing anything further regarding Matthew Leslie other than the outcome of this case. He directed her to remove all of the material relating to him from the website and social media accounts under her control.

Speaking to CNS after the judge delivered his ruling, Hill said she was grateful for the outcome of the case.

“It’s a chapter in my life I am pleased to be able to close,” she said. “Valuable lessons have no doubt been learnt from this. I am always mindful to improve myself both professionally and personally and this has been a time to reflect on all of those. I appreciate Justice Chapple acknowledging the good that CMR does in the community. I think that the vast number of references that came forward allowed him to gain a more balanced perspective on the situation.”

The judge said he read all 65 references and it was evident that Hill performed an important roll in the community. However, he dismissed the live evidence that had been provided by the two MPs, Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan, who he said had not acquainted themselves with the case to assist Hill, and that Saunders in particular had largely spoken about himself.