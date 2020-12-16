CIG spends nearly $3M on new fire trucks

Minister Tara Rivers is inside one of the new fire trucks

Officials, including the minister, with the new fleet

New fire vehicles leave port

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) has received seven new fire fighting trucks, which cost US$3 million, to replace its existing domestic fleet. The new trucks have arrived just a few months after the Ministry of Home Affairs spent almost $3.5 million on new trucks for CIFS aerodrome service. The new trucks were picked up Monday and transported in convoy from the port to the Central Fire Station.

“Government has always recognised the value of ensuring that our Fire Service has state-of-the-art equipment that it can use to make the necessary interventions that help to save lives,” said Minister Tara Rivers, who was on hand with other government officials to received the three tankers and four rapid intervention vehicles. “Throughout the course of our term a number of significant capital investments have reflected the belief that the safety of our fire officers is essential to the well-being of the Cayman Islands.”

The trucks replace the existing tankers, which have been in service for between 13 and 15 years, and are fitted with more modern features.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said they have high pressure hose reels, improved pumping capabilities and revised locker layout for a quick and safe deployment of hose and equipment. The rapid intervention vehicles will prove quicker and more versatile on local roads, which are often busy and sometimes narrow, the CFO added. As a result, vehicles and crews will be able to arrive at incidents more quickly with sufficient fire and rescue equipment to deploy safely.

Other rapid intervention vehicle features include rapid cooling of fires with high pressure hose reels producing very fine droplets of water, as well as quick deployment of hydraulic rescue equipment for rescues at motor vehicle accidents.

Walker said the service was grateful for the significant investment government has made in these new fire and rescue vehicles. “This will help us to improve our service and maintain the safety of residents, businesses and visitors to these beautiful islands,” he added.

One of the rapid intervention vehicles will be sent to Cayman Brac and another tanker will also be ordered for that island next year.

The service is planning to sell the old vehicles at auction for parts, and reallocating others for special jobs, such as landfill fires, and resale to international bidders.

In total government has spent more than US$6.46 million on upgrading the domestic and aerodrome fleets in the last four months.

Meanwhile, members of Cayman’s new reserve army have been training with the fire service. Over fifty members of the Cayman Islands Regiment have been taught how to use fire extinguishers and breathing apparatus, some search and rescue capabilities, hose running and motor vehicle accident extrication, so that they can help support fire crews in the event of a major incident.

“When working together as part of a major incident response it is essential to have a shared understanding of each other’s capabilities and competencies as well as operating practices. This ensures an effective and efficient coordinated response with safe systems of work to prevent duplication of tasks and to support shared situational awareness,” said CFO Walker.

Lt Col Simon Watson, Commanding Officer of the CIR, said it was useful for the regiment to understand the skills, systems and equipment used by the Fire Service. “We look forward to working in support of CIFS in a number of areas, in particular Search and Rescue,” he said as he thanked the service.