CI$5.1M PR fees owed by hundreds of people

Premier Alden McLaughlin answers questions in Parliament on Monday

(CNS): The government is owed more than CI$5.14 million in outstanding permanent residency fees by 640 people that was due over the last twelve months. Although government has no plans to write off any of this debt, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that around $3 million will not be easy to collect because it is owed by people who have left the island indefinitely, died, already had status when they were billed or the PR had been rescinded.

Responding to a parliamentary question on Monday from Bernie Bush MP about the debt and how it is being collected, the premier said Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) has begun a concerted effort to collect as much as it can.

Based on a recent report by that agency on the outstanding fees, he said the government was considering the possibility of civil action. But he told his colleagues that a significant amount had been collected recently after “minded to revoke” letters were sent to those owing money, threatening to take away their residency rights until they paid the outstanding fees.

McLaughlin said this targeted effort resulted in 87 people paying more than CI$500,000 from the more than $2.1 million that government officials had estimated they can almost certainly collect.

The premier said that anyone who has not paid their permanent residency fees will no longer be able “to move on” in the immigration process to get either status or naturalization. Talking about the mixed bag of measures to get the money, McLaughlin said this was described as the most effective tool.

“Obviously, none of these are working entirely satisfactorily, hence the backlog that we have, but it is now a focus of WORC and the CSPR board not only to deal with these outstanding fees but to put in place systems that reduce the money owed to government,” he added.

McLaughlin said the debt was mainly from the group of people that have gained permanent residency through their jobs and their own right to work. Some $4 million is outstanding in fees from over 400 people under that category.

One of the challenges regarding the debt is that in the past, because the process took so long, people were granted status before a bill was generated for the final year’s PR fees. So by the time it catches up to people, they dispute the debt.

He pointed out that in some cases the fees are very high, so a regulation has been amended to allow government to pro rata the fees for parts of the year after status has been granted.

McLaughlin said that government had not used the recent pension drawdown to track people, which the opposition leader said might help government find those who owe money and are still here and working.