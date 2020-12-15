CI$¾M found to fund sports, including CIFA

Sports Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in Parliament on Friday

(CNS): Despite the decline in government revenue and the additional strain on the public purse in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, government has found almost CI$788,000 more for Cayman’s sports associations in a budget reshuffle. Every sport, from athletics to volleyball, will now get $150,000 per year, which is a massive boost for some. Sports Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly also revealed that the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) will be getting the cash, too.

Government’s support for CIFA was withdrawn in the wake of the FIFA corruption scandal in 2015, which saw one time local football hero Jeff Webb arrested and subsequently charged in the fallout that impacted football worldwide.

However, despite a corruption and fraud case surrounding past and present CIFA executives still unfolding in the courts, the minister said Friday in Parliament that her ministry will resume giving funds to the local football association to help in its recovery.

“I have met with the CIFA executive and was impressed with the steps they have taken to strengthen the governance of the CIFA, including undertaking three separate audits on an annual basis. The sport continues to grow from strength to strength,” she added, as she outlined leagues and forthcoming international competitions.

While CIFA is now getting $30,000 more than its past grant, some associations are seeing a massive increase, for example the volleyball association, which previously received only $10,000 per year from government, and the netball association, which had previously received $25,000.

“I believe that with strengthened governance of the sport by the national sports associations, this level of funding would yield results with increased participation, better international performances and ultimately yield a healthier society where sport and physical activity become cemented as a part of our culture,” the minister told her parliamentary colleagues.

This jump to an annual cash injection from government to CI$150,000 for all sports is largely to help them pay for technical directors, after a policy change transferred that responsibility out of the sports department and onto each of the relevant associations, and to do their annual accounts as required for all non-profits that receive grants from the public purse.

O’Connor-Connolly said several sports associations have struggled with these costs, given that several of them have few significant income streams over and above the government money, so they were losing the public money as well because they could not afford to meet the criteria to get it.

As a result CI$80,000 of the new money each national association is getting will be used for the directors and for getting the accounts done, with the rest being spent directly on the sport. Each association will be required to submit updated development plans supported by this funding and to get themselves compliant with their outstanding audits and the hiring of technical directors.