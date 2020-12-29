Christmas Hawksbill turtle nest found on Brac

Hawksbill turtle track on the South Side, Cayman Brac

(CNS): 2020 was a very busy nesting season for turtles in the Cayman Islands and Cayman Brac wrapped it up with the very late discovery of a Hawksbill turtle nest last week. Bonnie Scott of the Brac Turtle Patrol said the late laying Hawksbill surprised volunteers, who believe it might be a record. “Perhaps it is a sign of better days to come – just like the Christmas Star,” the volunteers said about the “amazing Brac Christmas gift”.

