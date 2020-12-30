Christmas Eve murder suspect in jail

RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson (20) from Prospect was remanded in custody by Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Tuesday, after making his first appearance in court following a charge for murder. Johnson is accused of killing Michael Aaron Bush (22) from West Bay during a fight outside a nightclub complex in the Strand Plaza in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Johnson’s case was sent to the Grand Court, where he is expected to appear early in the New Year.