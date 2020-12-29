Charity helps 65 homes pay CUC bill

(CNS): With the help of a local charity, 65 homes recently received $250 each towards their Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) bills as part of a utility relief programme. Resilience Cayman, supported by a CI$50,000 grant from the Dart-created R3 Cayman Foundation, gave the money to workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been struggling to keep up with their bills.

The families who received the support have also been enrolled in an online budgeting series to improve their skills in managing their monthly spending, with tips on reducing their energy consumption.

However, the help appears to be just a fraction of what is really needed. Resilience spokesperson Patricia Patino Langfitt said the programme is an extension of the charity’s food relief efforts which have supported over 3,000 families since the start of the pandemic.

“As the economy has reopened there are still thousands of families that either have no work or have reduced hours and lower incomes than before the closures. Even with the $1,000 stipend that the Ministry of Tourism is providing, many are finding it hard to pay for their housing, utilities and food needs,” she said.

R3 Chairman Bryan Hunter said the foundation said there was a growing need for utility and rent relief as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue.

“Even as recent news about a COVID-19 vaccine brings renewed hope for economic recovery, R3 recognises the urgent need to help families and individuals make ends meet in the short term, and reskill or upskill for the return of tourism in the medium to long term,” he added.

Resilience’s utility relief programme requires a completed online application along with supporting documents. An income verification process is also conducted and decisions are made for completed applications on a monthly basis.