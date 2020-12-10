Charges brought in DVDL corruption case

Dep’t of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing

(CNS): A former public officer from the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing and three civilians, one known to be a driving instructor, were charged Wednesday in what anti-corruption investigators have called a complex and protracted investigation. No details have been shared about the alleged corruption but the three men and one woman are expected in court next Tuesday.

Kimberley Elizabeth Roberts (34), Alex Javaughan Rattary (24), Willard Charles Isaacs (56) and Kemar Nickolas Jones (37) were originally arrested in May 2019.

Roberts, who used to work at DVDL, is a Caymanian national from West Bay. She has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a breach of trust, one breach of trust count and three counts of fraud on government, all contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law.

Alex Javaughan Rattary, a Jamaican national from George Town, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a breach of trust and one of fraud on government.

Issacs, a Jamaican national from Bodden Town and a driving instructor, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a breach of trust and one of fraud on government.

Jones, also from Jamaica and a resident of George Town, has been charged with conspiracy to commit a breach of trust and fraud on the government.

All four were bailed to appear at Summary Court on Tuesday, 15 December, at 10am. With this latest mysterious corruption probe now before the courts, officials said they were not going to provide any further comment.

The ACC has a number of cases outstanding, mostly involving front-line puplic and civil servants or middle management, including a case at the Cayman Turtle Centre regarding procurement and a customs investigation.