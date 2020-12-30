Cayman keeps virus at bay as it rages round world

(CNS): Another nine travellers have tested positive here for COVID-19 since Christmas Eve, but as the coronavirus rages around the world, putting more countries back into lockdown, Cayman is keeping the virus at the door. The UK and the rest of Europe, the US, South Africa and many more nations continue to battle with surges as two new mutations of the virus have appeared that spread much more easily than previous variants.

With hospitals full across many countries and Russia finally admitting that its death toll is far worse from the Sars-Cov-2 virus than previously reported, the total number of people killed by this virus is now approaching 1.9 million.

However, more vaccines have been cleared for emergency use, including the UK-based AstraZeneca shot. Despite failed efforts, especially in the United States, to meet targets of vaccinating millions by New Year’s Day, the number of inoculations now available should help public health officials around the world begin the fight back.

Several thousand of Cayman’s first batch of the Pfizer vaccines is expected to arrive on the British Airways flight due next Tuesday and Governor Martyn Roper is expected to get one of the first shots. Although he is not in a high risk category, he is taking the vaccine as a way to encourage members of the public to do likewise.

In the meantime, the massive surges and increased infection rates means that more people than ever around the world will be in lockdown over the New Year’s weekend and few countries will be in a position to safely mark the transition to 2021.

While Cayman has seen no evidence of transmission in the community since the summer, with more than 800 people still in isolation and several people infected with the virus, the increased transmission rates of the new strains puts local front-line workers at greater risk.

The social gathering limit here remains at 500 and the RCIPS are reminding the public that this includes hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, special events and other parties. Organisers are encouraged to use a counting device to ensure they remain within the regulations and attendees are urged to cooperate with them over the rules. The public is also reminded that the use of hookahs, shisha or water pipes is not permitted at any place of business.

Any breach of the COVID-19 regulations could result in a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for two years if convicted.

According to the latest statistics from public health officials here, Cayman has now recorded 326 positive cases of the virus and just two fatalities. There are currently 31 active cases of the virus and seven of those people have COVID-19 symptoms, though none are ill enough to be in hospital.