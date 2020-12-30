Cayman keeps virus at bay as it rages round world
(CNS): Another nine travellers have tested positive here for COVID-19 since Christmas Eve, but as the coronavirus rages around the world, putting more countries back into lockdown, Cayman is keeping the virus at the door. The UK and the rest of Europe, the US, South Africa and many more nations continue to battle with surges as two new mutations of the virus have appeared that spread much more easily than previous variants.
With hospitals full across many countries and Russia finally admitting that its death toll is far worse from the Sars-Cov-2 virus than previously reported, the total number of people killed by this virus is now approaching 1.9 million.
However, more vaccines have been cleared for emergency use, including the UK-based AstraZeneca shot. Despite failed efforts, especially in the United States, to meet targets of vaccinating millions by New Year’s Day, the number of inoculations now available should help public health officials around the world begin the fight back.
Several thousand of Cayman’s first batch of the Pfizer vaccines is expected to arrive on the British Airways flight due next Tuesday and Governor Martyn Roper is expected to get one of the first shots. Although he is not in a high risk category, he is taking the vaccine as a way to encourage members of the public to do likewise.
In the meantime, the massive surges and increased infection rates means that more people than ever around the world will be in lockdown over the New Year’s weekend and few countries will be in a position to safely mark the transition to 2021.
While Cayman has seen no evidence of transmission in the community since the summer, with more than 800 people still in isolation and several people infected with the virus, the increased transmission rates of the new strains puts local front-line workers at greater risk.
The social gathering limit here remains at 500 and the RCIPS are reminding the public that this includes hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, special events and other parties. Organisers are encouraged to use a counting device to ensure they remain within the regulations and attendees are urged to cooperate with them over the rules. The public is also reminded that the use of hookahs, shisha or water pipes is not permitted at any place of business.
Any breach of the COVID-19 regulations could result in a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for two years if convicted.
According to the latest statistics from public health officials here, Cayman has now recorded 326 positive cases of the virus and just two fatalities. There are currently 31 active cases of the virus and seven of those people have COVID-19 symptoms, though none are ill enough to be in hospital.
Category: Health, health and safety
Cayman has done very well so far but the procedures used for the old strains of the virus are inadequate for the new more infectious strains. Mandatory pretesting is necessary to even attempt to keep the new strains out and Cayman should give serious thought to shutting the borders now that the need for Christmas shopping trips has passed.
There was an item in the Guardian yesterday that our politicians should take note of in relation to the new virus strains. It is time to either require pretesting for all travelers or to shut the borders as so many other countries are now doing.
Guardian 29 Dec. 2020
Prof Andrew Hayward, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we are entering a very dangerous new phase of the pandemic and we’re going to need decisive, early, national action to prevent a catastrophe in January and February.
“A 50% increase in transmissibility means that the previous levels of restrictions that worked before won’t work now, and so tier four restrictions are likely to be necessary or even higher than that.
“I think we’re really looking at a situation where we’re moving into near lockdown, but we’ve got to learn the lessons from the first lockdown.”
He added the rise in cases was “very largely driven” by the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus.
Is Cayman testing those that test positive for either of the new more infectious strains? What steps are being taken to ensure that people don’t get infected while traveling to Cayman with people who are infected given that the new strains are so much more infectious?
When is mandatory pretesting going to be introduced? After the virus gets loose in Cayman???
As long as Marc Langevin is not in charge we should be okay. I see that Bermuda is still accepting tourist from Canada under their “safety” measures. All they need is an airline willing to bring them in.
https://www.royalgazette.com/tourism/news/article/20201230/air-canada-axes-sole-flight-due-to-coronavirus-slump/
What is the procedure for receiving the vaccine as an older person? Is there a list? How do you get on that list? Will Dr.Lee or someone make a an appearance and let us know? It’s ok saying the Governor will be first to show an example even though not in a high risk category, how are those in this category going to be notified? Hopefully not by voter registration list.
I’m very thankful to be living here, and proud of the historic and responsible work we all did as a society to get us where we are. Everyone collectively contributed to that success in their own way.
In light of the newer and much more contagious in-bound strain, we trust that CMO, Cabinet, and Travel Time Advisors are adjusting their assumptions, criteria, and perhaps rethinking the pace of “repatriation” flights as a whole, with an eye on our very limited ICU/ventilator capacity, and recent reminders of honor-system breaches.
Just because there is available air-capacity, or quarantine vacancy, doesn’t necessarily mean that hospital cases will remain statistically manageable. We have been comparatively fortunate.
Explain that to Skylar and her entitled family.
Im sosorry but its really not at bay that much. Its here, we have a variant of the virus and still we say we are winning this battle. Its a war ok? Why cant we keep our guard up until we win the war?
Alden i hope your reading you really need to close the border because when this strain gets in it will kill your people and me.
Act now
I bet many countries wish they had taken harsher decisions earlier. Let us try to help each other more, in an effort to keep everyone safe. I understand that people who historically worked in the tourism industry are distraught, but I encourage them to think of other areas where their skills are an asset, if only until this settles down. Cayman is blessed every day.
…and to be creative about financing through this temporary valley. Accept the free professional business advice that has been offered; issue service voucher booklets; apply for an equity-backed bank loan; sell some equity to new investors; issue private interest-bearing bonds…there are a sufficient local market of wealthy Cayman-resident investors that already assume life will resume by 2022, and perhaps, in some form, sooner. Tap them.
As I posted earlier this year the UK was sleepwalking into the Apocalypse by not slamming the doors in March. If the person who argued with me then that they had it all under control is still reading CNS – how do you feel now? Pretty stupid is my guess.
I hope someone from RCIP will be watching Tillies tomorrow night. I’m sure they’d rather pay the fine though and reap all those dollar bills. Oh wait, the law doesn’t apply to Dart owned properties (Coral Beach)… you can do what you want! Enjoy
They should be watching for Mac’s double..
They should be checking for underage as well