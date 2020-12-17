CAL adds Cuba and Barbados flights

Cayman Airways pilots (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has added two repatriation flights to Cuba and two charter flights to Barbados. The first Havana flight is on Saturday, 19 December, followed by one on 9 January. Both flights will depart Grand Cayman at 1:25pm on the respective Saturday and return the same day, leaving Havana at 4pm. The Barbados charter will leave on Sunday, 20 December, and return the same day with a second flight on 3 January.

The Barbados charters was arranged by the Honorary Consul to Barbados for Barbadian nationals and others from Eastern Caribbean Islands to go home for Christmas or to leave Cayman as they no longer have work. The charters will also bring some people from Barbados back to Cayman.

The usual rules apply regarding COVID-19 precautions for outbound travellers, and inbound travllers will need to confirm their entry with Travel Cayman. Passengers checking in for international flights to Grand Cayman will be denied boarding if they do not have this necessary approval and valid travel documents to enter the country.

All travellers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any foreign country.