Bush begins 60 day evening curfew

Speaker McKeeva Bush takes part in a public ceremony in May

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush began a two-month long evening house curfew at his West Bay home on Monday, as the sentence handed down for his conviction for assault by Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn came into force. Meanwhile, Premier Alden McLaughlin indicated that government was unlikely to do anything to remove Bush from his prestigious office, regardless of the conviction. He told CNS that he didn’t think “the country would be well served” if he took action that would lead to the collapse of the government.

Bush appeared in Summary Court to hear the magistrate’s ruling following a hearing on 3 December, when the veteran politician and West Bay West representative admitted assaulting Livia Kwong during a drunken evening in February.

As she delivered her ruling, Magistrate Gunn, who recorded the conviction, said Bush had committed a very serious assault on a woman who was trying to hep him, and given his position, his behaviour was “shameful and reprehensible”. The magistrate also revealed that Kwong had been pressured not to report the incident. She said that Bush had no one but himself to blame, having allowed his grief and mental health problems to spiral out of control.

Explaining how she had arrived at a sentence of three months, or 90 days, imprisonment, Magistrate Gunn said that the sentence was reduced to two months for his guilty pleas in connection with the three charges for assault and a $700 fine for the charge of disorderly conduct. Given that Bush has no previous convictions, she said the non-committal sentence would be suspended for two years, but Bush would still serve a 60-day curfew in the evenings between 6pm and 6am.

Although he was not issued with an electronic tag to ensure he remained in his home each and every night until 19 February, the court ordered a doorstep condition. Gunn said that if Bush is attending parliament in the next two months, he would be excused from curfew for late sittings but he must be at his home within one hour after the end of the proceedings.

This means that police are able to call on Bush at anytime during the nighttime curfew and if they find he is not home a warrant will be issued for his arrest and he could be remanded to custody and forced to serve the rest of his time in prison. The suspension for two years also holds Bush to good behaviour for that time as any new conviction would not only see him sanctioned for whatever new offense was committed but this sentence would be added to it.

In addition to the suspended sentence, the curfew and fine, Bush mush also pay Kwong almost CI$4,300 in medical expenses.

Following the court’s ruling, at an unrelated press conference at the Government Administration Building, McLaughlin said he was unaware at that time of the ruling but said that government would have to take time to consider the matter, as “there may or may not be a meeting of the House” before it is dissolved in March.

“I am not sure that the country will be well served now by my taking action which precipitates the collapse of the government and the holding of early elections, so we have to bear that in mind, ” he said in response to a CNS question.

Meanwhile, in response to inquiries sent by CNS to the Commission for Standards in Public Life, officials said members had raised the matter with the premier, directing his attention to the Standards in Public Life Law.

This requires those in public life “to observe the standards” set out in that legislation, which also provides sanctions for members in contravention of the law, officials added,. “The commission encourages all members of Parliament to take seriously their responsibilities as are required to comply with the law and to act accordingly,” the CSPL said in an email to CNS.