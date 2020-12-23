Brackers serious about chopper base fight

Martin Keeley at Saturday night’s meeting about the Daggaro project

(CNS): Several nearby landowners and the National Trust have now filed appeals against the approval by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board of a mysterious aviation company’s plans for a helicopter pad, hanger and administration building close to the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on the Brac. Following a meeting Saturday, where dozens of concerned Brac residents discussed the impact of the project, the fight against it has taken off.

In addition to the formal appeals against the decision, Michael Tibbetts, the owner of the Cayman Brac Beach Resort and the leading tourism operator on the island, has now also written to the Department of Planning and the DCB stating that this project could be a fatal blow to the tourism sector on the Brac.

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands and families on Cayman Brac with nearby properties are formally objecting to the project, but a growing number of local residents are also concerned about the Black Hawk military helicopters coming and going from the island on undisclosed missions.

A key issue is the very limited information that Brac residents have been privy to since the project was proposed and then quietly approved.

Dianne Anglim, who lives in the United States but owns land on the Brac, said in her letter of objection that she was dismayed by what is happening and how it seems to have happened because “it does not seem that the details of this project have been fully disclosed to the communities that it will affect”. Given that Cayman Brac is a very small island, it would undoubtedly impact many people, she wrote in her appeal letter, adding that it was hard to understand why such a project like this would be approved.

“It goes against how the Island is marketed to the world as ‘a nature lover’s paradise’. The environmental destruction of the breeding ground for birds and the endangered Rock Iguana, forest for rare flora and fauna, and historic sites does not make sense for the greater economy of the island,” she wrote.

In her appeal on behalf of the Leitch Homestead, Peggy Leitch said, “The resolution to grant planning permission with very few meaningful conditions is an unsatisfactory result to this aesthetic, ecological and environmental assault on the tranquility of Cayman Brac.” Detailing the terrible environmental impact the project would have, she also noted the problem of noise pollution. “One does not need to do much research to find studies about the negative impact of noise from Black Hawk helicopters,” she wrote.

The National Trust said that the proposal is of great concern, not just to the Trust and its members but to the greater community because of its environmental and cultural impact. “We have submitted an appeal against the project and are in ongoing discussions with the Government on this issue,” Annick Jackman, the NT director, stated.

The non-profit organisation said its main grounds for appeal was that the proposal was unreasonable. “The land in question is extremely important to Cayman Brac because it houses the only remaining remnant of tropical dry forest in the Brac’s far West End,” Jackman wrote.

She went on to list a catalogue of environmental and cultural threats the project poses, including to the critically endangered Sister Islands rock iguana and local bird populations. Of “significant concern” is the potential of the Black Hawk helicopters to damage the red-footed booby colony on Little Cayman, which is protected under the National Trust Law, as well as the National Conservation Law and the international RAMSAR Convention, to which the Cayman Islands Government is a signatory, Jackman noted.

With few people on the island supporting the project and no indications that there will be any benefit to the local economy or residents, Brackers are baffled over how this project has been supported not only by the elected arm of government, but also by Governor Martyn Roper.

Entirely suspicious of the company behind the project because of what they say are inconsistencies the owners have presented in relation to it, the objectors have committed to a full scale fight against the proposal.

Martin Keeley, a former teacher and well known environmental activist who has organised the campaign No Black Hawks CYB, made it clear what the aims were when he told CNS that the people of the Brac “don’t want this here”.

