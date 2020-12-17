Brackers kick back on chopper-base plan

Young Brackers explore the West End Turtle Kraal

(CNS): Activists on Cayman Brac are fighting a proposal by a private aviation company that is planning to set up a mysterious helicopter operation near the island’s airport at an environmentally sensitive location. Daggaro was recently given planning permission for a hanger and related administration building, from where the owners say they will run medevac or search and rescue operations with two Black Hawk military helicopters.

However, some Brackers have a number of major concerns about the proposed project and are now planning a public meeting on Saturday evening at the Brac Reef Resort to plan a strategy to put a stop to the project. Residents believe this will not bring any benefits to them and will have significant negative consequences on the environment and their quality of life.

A number of nearby property owners who are directly affected are already planning to appeal the decision to approve the project by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board. The National Trust for the Cayman Islands, which owns an important cultural site nearby, is also said to be appealing the decision. But the wider Brac community is also kicking back against this proposal and efforts are underway to launch a concerted people-led campaign to stop it.

“This project is an anathema,” said Martin Keeley, a retired teacher and well known mangrove expert and conservationist, who is hosting the meeting. “It is totally out of character with the Brac’s peace, tranquility and ambience.” People live on the Brac and visit the island largely for those reasons, he told CNS.

“The noise factor alone is enough to reject this proposal, whether its 110 decibels impact nearby homes or guests visiting the Brac Reef Hotel or the condominiums, all of which are at the west end of the island, not to mention the proximity of West End Primary School,” Keeley said.

But the conservation expert said the noise, culture and conservation issues were not the only concerns residents have, as he pointed to the secrecy surrounding the project, noting that almost no one on Cayman Brac had been told about the plan and its subsequent approval.

“There was no public involvement, which is why we are holding the public meeting on Saturday,” he said. “What is this really for? Every statement made by the proponents at the DCB hearing and in other media as well as on their website is contradictory. The real reasons are opaque.” Keeley said there were just too many unanswered questions.

At a recent meeting of the Trust’s Brac District Committee, the members went through the catalogue of concerns that have arisen since the project was given the green light. They also questioned the lack of accessible, transparent information available to the general public. The Brac committee has now produced an objections report, which details the catalogue of issues surrounding the project.



The proposed site would see the only remaining remnant of tropical dry forest in the Brac’s far West End razed. This contains a wealth of biodiversity, included dozens of native trees and habitat for several significant species, especially the critically endangered Sister Islands rock iguana. There are believed to be just over 100 of these extremely rare iguanas left on Cayman Brac and losing this slice of habitat will have a major impact on the population and their future survival. And Birds even further afield will be disturbed by helicopter activity.

Brackers are also very concerned that the West End Turtle Kraal and Nurse Smith Pond and Cave, which are part of the larger system of wetlands, is under threat. Not only is this an environmentally sensitive site but a culturally significant one too. At the meeting several members said the importance of losing this historic heritage site could not be over-emphasized, especially considering how few such cultural sites remain on the Brac.

During the recent DCB meeting, a member of Daggaro’s management team arguing for the project had called this important heritage site a “hole with nothing but stagnant, stinking water”.

The coming and going of military helicopters, which are both noisy and intrusive, will also put an end to the West End Community Park, Cayman Brac’s only wooded, multiple-use community park with the island’s best equipped and most used children’s playground, an exercise loop trail and an outdoor amphitheater.

Some Brac residents who have been following developments surrounding the project and attended the DCB meeting have said that Daggaro failed to demonstrate that there is any need for this project or for their services. At the Trust meeting, this concern was echoed as no one seems able to identify any social or economic benefits for residents of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, or even Grand Cayman.

The district committee was also disturbed by the government’s failure to require even a basic environmental concept paper and economic analysis, if not a complete environmental impact assessment (EIA) and full cost-benefit analysis.

Dagarro has no demonstrable track record or any operations elsewhere, and there is no proof that it has ever carried out any of the proposed activities, successfully or otherwise, nor does it have contracts with any government in the region or letters of support.