Banks ready to dole out CIG-backed business loans

(CNS): Medium and large local businesses meeting the criteria can now apply to one of five local banks to borrow as much as CI$3 million, backed by government. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said the loan programme was to help businesses deal with the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. Confirming that banks were ready to process applications, McTaggart said government was guaranteeing up to 50% of all the loans.

He said that since parliament voted on the government motion in October, the paperwork had been reviewed extensively by the local banks involved, the legal department and his ministry, as well as a private sector law firm.

The loans are designed to help businesses that are at least 60% owned by Caymanians with operating and capital expenditure or re-financing of existing debt. Under the definitions, medium sized firms can borrow up to Cl$750,000, while large companies can seek loans for up to Cl$3 million, half of which will be guaranteed by government.

“On behalf of the government, I wish to thank the participating banks for their willingness to partner with the government in assisting medium and large sized entities in any financial difficulties they may be experiencing,” the minister said via Zoom, as he is understood to be in isolation after travelling overseas.

The banks involved are Butterfield, Cayman National, FirstCaribbean, RBC Royal Bank and Scotiabank, and they have made up to CI$200 million available. They will be charging the prevailing Cl or US dollar prime interest rate plus a margin of up to 1.5%. The current rate is 3.25%. Borrowers will get a year’s moratorium period on the interest payments and the maximum repayment period is seven years.

Banks can charge their usual application, commitment and legal fees and may even require other security from borrowers, in addition to the government guarantee. Government will, however, waive the 1% – 1.5% Stamp Duty that may be applicable.