Autonomy will keep OTs in UK family
(CNS): The more autonomy the British government gives to its overseas territories, the more likely they are to remain in the UK family, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday in his address marking the state opening of the new Parliament. If the UK wants to keep the territories over the long term, it must “loosen the apron strings”, he said as he marked the recent changes to the Constitution and indicated that there would be more to come in future.
McLaughlin repeated his belief that Cayman’s independence was inevitable but not anytime soon because the country’s best interests in the immediate future are served by staying as a part of the United Kingdom. But he said the local government must be allowed to take greater responsibility for decisions that affect our people.
“If the UK wishes to avoid driving the territories to choose independence, particularly before they are ready, then it must allow the OT’s greater autonomy over our destinies,” he said. “This includes the ability for the territories to make our own mistakes and to learn from them. The UK must not feel that it is bound to intervene every time it believes that a territory has made or is making a mistake.”
As he welcomed the changes in the latest amendments to Cayman’s fundamental law, the 2009 Constitution, he outlined some of the key points and noted changes that had not been made and the ones he would like to see in the future.
He again lamented losing the opportunity to remove section 81 after the governor used it recently over the same-sex partnerships row.
“I still believe the retention of section 81, allowing the governor to legislate directly in areas of the governor’s special responsibilities, is one such provision that needs to be abolished,” he said, but noted that Britain, having recently used this power, had made it clear that now was not the time to remove this section.
The premier said the Constitution still retains some other provisions that “could most charitably be described as anachronistic”, and he hoped that in future the premier would chair Cabinet.
“I believe fervently that the Cayman Islands Cabinet must come to be chaired by the premier,” he said, given that the recent constitutional amendment spells out the fact that the local Cabinet has autonomous responsibility for domestic policy. “As such, it is a real anomaly, and indeed a contradiction in terms, that the UK-appointed governor still presides over Cabinet – a Cabinet of which the governor is not a member and in which he or she has no vote,” McLaughlin stated.
Hoping a future premier will convince the UK to correct the situation, he said when that days comes, there will be other changes to be made.
“Ours is a living Constitution, not a dusty parchment,” the premier said. “It will continue to evolve as our nation continues to grow. Neither we nor the United Kingdom should be afraid to make further necessary changes.”
However, McLaughlin did acknowledge that politicians in the territories must accept that with greater autonomy comes “greater responsibility and the need for the courage to make difficult, and at times unpopular, decisions. Decisions we make must have the maximum respect for the rule of law,” he added.
Parliament will be prorogued just over three months from now, paving the way for the May 2021 General Election, when, regardless of the political winners, McLaughlin will no longer be premier. He therefore did not give the usual strategic policy statement for the year ahead in response to the throne speech. Government’s budget is already in place until the end of 2021, though there may be changes to that spending plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the last few months of this administration government will be aiming to deliver on previous policy statements and campaign pledges that have not been fulfilled, such as the stalled landfill project and the George Town revitalization project.
See the full address on the government website here.
“including the ability to make and learn from mistakes”
Yea like keeping some of unna up in deh for a good 2 decades plus. As a young adult Caymanian I’m tired of the closed mindedness that comes with these conservative fossils.
Absolutely disgusted to see Mckeewa in that picture, and I’m sure he doesn’t care. If he honored the house he would’ve resigned long time
The picture says a thousands words neither one can breathe and accusation against another. We are all guilty of one sin or another. However they all have one thing in common which binds them together all HAVE SOLD OUT CAYMAN!!!for their OWN benefit.
Go Through McKeewwa ! Solid as a Rock dey cant stop us Now!
The Governor is ultimately the adjudicator of good governance for the Queen, with support of the FCO. That is why we pay to them to oversee us. If there is a governance mistake underway, deliberate or not, at the hand of the formed or elected Government of the the Cayman Islands, he or she is obliged by the Queen and with the support of the FCO, to point that out, encourage change, and/or intervene through Orders in Counsel if through stupidity or obstinance, there’s finally no other option. It’s not really the Premier’s or Speaker’s call at that point. They don’t have to agree or even like it, but they must accept it as a Territorial administration, or risk an unscheduled beach landing exercise by the Morant Bay. That’s the deal.
Maybe the UK family feels they would be better off without these children who have difficulty with general and fiscal integrity and relations with women. No need to send these ugly cousins off to the colonies….just let them go full autonomous and end the never ending embarrassment.
Alden. I do not remember voting for you or the PPM running on a platform indicating you would either:
1. Get into bed with Mac; or
2. Accelerate down a road towards independence.
You have betrayed this voter in both respects. I imagine many others are similarly alarmed. Anyone running for office in May should make their position clear on both accounts.
I will take direct rule from the British government over our own any day!
Governor’s office must get involved now and remove Bush as Speaker and let the Premier know his own poor judgement and mismanagement is unacceptable and an embarrassment to the FCO
A national disgrace by all involved and condone the madness
Cayman’s House of Parliament is full of clowns, women beaters, bisexuals, adulterers, drug takers, failed businessmen, narcissists, hypocrites, fake Christians, powerful sinners and corrupt cowards that have no shame. All controlled by the same big businesses and their overlord McKeeva Bush who should be forced to resign as Speaker. This country has officially become a banana republic.
Direct rule is now the only option.
Most definitely!! Only way we’ll be able keep good-ol-boy serial woman beaters in Parliament.
We have come to admire and love you as our special and very own “village idiot”.