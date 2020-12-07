Autonomy will keep OTs in UK family

Speaker McKeeva Bush, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell (left) unveil the plaque in Parliament

(CNS): The more autonomy the British government gives to its overseas territories, the more likely they are to remain in the UK family, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday in his address marking the state opening of the new Parliament. If the UK wants to keep the territories over the long term, it must “loosen the apron strings”, he said as he marked the recent changes to the Constitution and indicated that there would be more to come in future.

McLaughlin repeated his belief that Cayman’s independence was inevitable but not anytime soon because the country’s best interests in the immediate future are served by staying as a part of the United Kingdom. But he said the local government must be allowed to take greater responsibility for decisions that affect our people.

“If the UK wishes to avoid driving the territories to choose independence, particularly before they are ready, then it must allow the OT’s greater autonomy over our destinies,” he said. “This includes the ability for the territories to make our own mistakes and to learn from them. The UK must not feel that it is bound to intervene every time it believes that a territory has made or is making a mistake.”

As he welcomed the changes in the latest amendments to Cayman’s fundamental law, the 2009 Constitution, he outlined some of the key points and noted changes that had not been made and the ones he would like to see in the future.

He again lamented losing the opportunity to remove section 81 after the governor used it recently over the same-sex partnerships row.

“I still believe the retention of section 81, allowing the governor to legislate directly in areas of the governor’s special responsibilities, is one such provision that needs to be abolished,” he said, but noted that Britain, having recently used this power, had made it clear that now was not the time to remove this section.

The premier said the Constitution still retains some other provisions that “could most charitably be described as anachronistic”, and he hoped that in future the premier would chair Cabinet.

“I believe fervently that the Cayman Islands Cabinet must come to be chaired by the premier,” he said, given that the recent constitutional amendment spells out the fact that the local Cabinet has autonomous responsibility for domestic policy. “As such, it is a real anomaly, and indeed a contradiction in terms, that the UK-appointed governor still presides over Cabinet – a Cabinet of which the governor is not a member and in which he or she has no vote,” McLaughlin stated.

Hoping a future premier will convince the UK to correct the situation, he said when that days comes, there will be other changes to be made.

“Ours is a living Constitution, not a dusty parchment,” the premier said. “It will continue to evolve as our nation continues to grow. Neither we nor the United Kingdom should be afraid to make further necessary changes.”

However, McLaughlin did acknowledge that politicians in the territories must accept that with greater autonomy comes “greater responsibility and the need for the courage to make difficult, and at times unpopular, decisions. Decisions we make must have the maximum respect for the rule of law,” he added.

Parliament will be prorogued just over three months from now, paving the way for the May 2021 General Election, when, regardless of the political winners, McLaughlin will no longer be premier. He therefore did not give the usual strategic policy statement for the year ahead in response to the throne speech. Government’s budget is already in place until the end of 2021, though there may be changes to that spending plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last few months of this administration government will be aiming to deliver on previous policy statements and campaign pledges that have not been fulfilled, such as the stalled landfill project and the George Town revitalization project.