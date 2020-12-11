Another patient has COVID-19 symptoms

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Friday that all of the 137 COVID-19 test results carried out over the last day were negative, but an additional person is now showing symptoms of the virus. There have been nine new positive cases this week and there are currently 29 people who have not yet recovered, six of whom are suffering symptoms.

No one is hospital, however, and all of those who have coronavirus are among 1,510 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.