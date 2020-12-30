Activists say no to Chinese lanterns

(CNS): Local green activists are urging hotel, restaurant and bar managers across the Cayman Islands not to release Chinese lanterns this year as part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Environmental scientist Tammy Kelderman of Cayman Eco said the lights, even those marked as biodegradable, still pose a threat to marine life.

The lanterns may look pretty but they can glide for miles to the pelagic feeding grounds of aquatic animals, who can eat them or become entangled in their remains.

Many countries have actually banned the use of these lanterns because when they fall to the ground as burning litter they can cause fires.

While they are allowed here, it seems many establishments are rejecting them in any event as a result of pressure from campaigners and because the manages know the risk they pose.

The Westin, Grand Old House, the Wharf and Coral Beach, who are holding NYE events, have all confirmed they won’t be releasing the lanterns.