Activists say no to Chinese lanterns
(CNS): Local green activists are urging hotel, restaurant and bar managers across the Cayman Islands not to release Chinese lanterns this year as part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Environmental scientist Tammy Kelderman of Cayman Eco said the lights, even those marked as biodegradable, still pose a threat to marine life.
The lanterns may look pretty but they can glide for miles to the pelagic feeding grounds of aquatic animals, who can eat them or become entangled in their remains.
Many countries have actually banned the use of these lanterns because when they fall to the ground as burning litter they can cause fires.
While they are allowed here, it seems many establishments are rejecting them in any event as a result of pressure from campaigners and because the manages know the risk they pose.
The Westin, Grand Old House, the Wharf and Coral Beach, who are holding NYE events, have all confirmed they won’t be releasing the lanterns.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Used responsibly, the paper and paraffin-wax fuel cell is fully consumed and carbonized which then precipitates the splashdown. The rice-paper chute is immediately water soluble. Worst case, all that is left somewhere in the cool anaerobic depths off Grand Cayman, are perhaps a few hundred well scattered, negatively buoyant, sand-entombed 15″ ringed tin cross bars, corroding in slow-motion alongside decades and thousands of mesopelagic beer bottles, their caps, cans, pull-tabs and plastics.
Any residual crossbars that come down into the shallower, warmer, aerobic waters, are oxidized within a week and converted into soluble iron oxide within 2-3 months, via science.
I get the thrust of Cayman Eco’s messaging, but I’m just not convinced these whimsical human expressions deserve to be anywhere near the top of our local eco sin catalogue, particularly while we are simultaneously, and disproportionately allowing the launch of several tons of toxic fireworks skyward, most of which create their own positively buoyant debris fields.
Lantern environmental footprint isn’t perfect, but not the worst either, and they may bring offsetting joy to what has been a particularly sh#tty year.
Lol so true about the fireworks. 7MB becomes a warzone and countless plastic rockets are fired out oceanward, yet people worried about a little rice-paper lantern.
I find it remarkable that Jan 1st is recognised as the start of the New Year based solely on Roman mythology, – bottom line is we should conform to sending/not sending of lanterns depending on Janus’s wishes, – Happy New Year everybody
“have confirmed they will not release lanterns”
…
But will use tons of disposable plastic for the event.
All to make one look and feel good about themselves, like the pointless cleanups that collect plastic into plastic garbage bags and then dump it in the landfill for more to wash back up in the next week.
Sorry, not sorry for my opinion.