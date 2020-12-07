78 COVID-19 cases since border opening

(CNS): Another traveller tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend, which brings the total recorded positive cases of the virus since the border was opened on 1 October to 78. The latest positive sample was among a batch of 422 tests, the rest of which were negative, carried out since Friday on travellers entering or finished quarantine or home-isolation. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the individual was an asymptomatic traveller who will remain in isolation. There are currently 1,168 people isolating at home or in a government facility and 26 of them currently have COVID-19. Four of them have symptoms but none are in hospital.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Cayman since March is now 290, with just two deaths of people who were positive. The last certain case of community transmission was at the Red Ba Primary School in July but it was likely a false alarm.

Public health officials have now carried out 54,591 PCR tests, which are now largely focused on travellers and frontline workers at the border.