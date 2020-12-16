688 people to get extra NiCE work

NiCE workers

(CNS): Over the last week and a half 688 people have been out in the community cleaning up Cayman ahead of the Christmas holidays as part of the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Project. Over 430 new recruits joined more than 250 former NiCE workers for this year’s beautification project, who all began work last week. But they will now get an additional two weeks work in January, the ministry has confirmed.

The teams are clearing beach accesses, cleaning beaches and cemeteries, improving road markings and helping the elderly clear up their yards.

Some are also working with solid wast teams from the Department of Environmental Health, or with other government departments, such as the Department of Agriculture, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit, the National Roads Authority and Public Works.

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew said that because of the continued economic challenges due to the pandemic, participants will be offered a second two weeks of work in early January after this first phase.

“NiCE was developed to offer temporary employment to persons in a way that participants and community members could see and feel the benefits of their contributions,” Hew said. “Given the economic challenges faced by the Cayman Islands in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the additional financial strains that the holiday season can pose, Cabinet felt it was absolutely essential to provide this programme before the end of the year.”

In the first week 20 workers who joined the bulk waste campaign helped to clear 40 tonnes of vegetation, 79 of crap metal and 214 tons of mixed household items.

“This is a lot of waste taken from our streets and our communities. We are just about half way through this campaign and the work completed so far by our teams has been impressive,” said DEH Assistant Director, Solid Waste Michael Haworth on Friday. “The additional hands on deck through the NiCE programme is always welcomed by our staff and they have been doing an excellent job jumping in and getting the work done.”

The bulk waste campaign ends next week on Saturday, 19 December.