4 positive virus tests as CIG waits on breach appeal

(CNS): The cases of COVID-19 continue to grow among travellers in isolation and quarantine, as government waits to find out if the first appeal before the courts of an isolation breach will see the rule breakers receive a more severe punishment. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Monday that there were four new positive cases from a batch of 474 tests carried out since Friday, increasing the total number of cases to date to 302.

The individuals who returned positive results are asymptomatic travellers still in isolation at a government facility or in their homes along with 1,281 others. Of the 23 active cases in quarantine, five people are said to have symptoms, though none of these are in hospital.

The number of current cases as well as the number of people in isolation is causing concern for the public, given the recent high profile quarantine breaches and what appears to be rule bending surrounding the protocols and special permissions.

The government is waiting for a decision on an appeal case that went before Justice Roger Chapple on Monday. Skylar Mack and local competitive Jet Ski star, Vanjae Ramjeet, appeared in court today after prosecutors appealed their original sentence of community service and costs.

Shortly before their conviction legislators had amended the Public Health Law to increase the fine for breaching public health isolation from CI$1,000 to CI$10,000 and jail time from six months to two years, as part of its toolbox to prevent COVID-19 from getting into the community. As a result, the sentence has been appealed to try and persuade the court that a deterrent message needs to be sent to the wider community over how seriously government sees such breaches.

A decision is expected tomorrow morning.