37 COVID-19 cases since start of month

(CNS): With one more COVID-19 positive test emerging in results announced on Friday, there have now been 37 cases of the virus recorded among travellers in quarantine this month alone. This latest case was in a batch of 417 samples processed over the last day, the rest of which were negative. The traveller is said to be asymptomatic and one of 1,426 people isolating in a government facility or at home. There are currently 27 people with active cases of the virus among those in isolation, five of whom are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, though none of them are ill enough to be in hospital.

Meanwhile, Cayman remains on track to receive its first vaccines in January.

As the shots began to be administered across the UK and the US, the UK vaccinated over 135,000 people in the first week. However the Trump administration’s national vaccination programme already seems to have run into trouble.

Pfizer released a statement Thursday denying allegations it was having issues producing its COVID-19 vaccine, pointing out that it had millions of shots of vaccine in warehouses. The company said it was waiting on the federal authorities to tell it where the vaccines needed to go.

On Friday the death toll in America reached 320,000. On Thursday alone 3,400 people died and almost 238,000 new cases were recorded.