1000s of COVID vaccines expected here in January

(CNS): The arrival of several thousand vaccines in the first week of January will trigger stage one of Cayman’s COVID-19 national vaccination programme. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the shot will pave the way towards further reopening of the borders by March. But worried that public fears may impact uptake, he said that despi,te not being in the first group earmarked for the vaccine, he will be at the front of the queue.

McLaughlin said he would take the shot to lead by example and show faith in the safety and efficacy of what will be a voluntary programme. The Pfizer jab was approved by the UK regulator last week and given to the first elderly people across the UK on Tuesday. This vaccine will be delivered here first, with other vaccines following behind it via the regional COVAX initiative.

The national vaccination programme is a central part of the plan to lift the border restrictions next year that will initially include the current isolation programme and stepped up testing. In a statement in the parliament on Thursday, McLaughlin laid out how the government will prioritise the vaccines.

“The objectives of the National Plan closely align with those set out by major public health agencies such as the Pan American Health Organisation and Public Health England,” he said.

The goal is to protect the integrity of the healthcare system and infrastructure by vaccinating health workers at all levels of care followed by other essential services. The elderly and those at greatest risk will be next before the vaccine is offered to the wider community. At that point Cayman will begin to generate widespread immunity

“There is work to be done to successfully reach these objectives before the vaccine arrives, much of which is already underway,” McLaughlin said, adding that plans are in place to tackle “the considerable misinformation that is already in the public domain”.

The Health Services Authority has large quantities of syringes, needles, sharps boxes and equipment on order as well as additional specialised freezers. The premier said health officials are confident they will be able to commence this mass vaccination programme using existing resources. “Health officials believe that, with all preparations in place, they should be able to vaccinate some 3,000 people per week,” he said.

Once the vaccine arrives priority will be given to healthcare workers and institutional residents, who will begin to be vaccinated immediately, followed by other essential front-line workers, such as airport staff who are coming into contact with travellers, and then the over 60s.

In stage two of the voluntary vaccination programme, it will be available to essential service workers, teachers and school staff, as well as people living in the households of anyone from the stage one. At this point the government proposes further opening of borders, around one month into the start of the overall vaccination programme, “by which time we should be have vaccinated our most vulnerable”.

However, all travellers entering the Cayman Islands must be able to show that they have received an approved vaccine against the virus before arrival, along with a negative results from a PCR test upon arrival. People meeting the conditions will be exempted from quarantine if they are staying in households where the other residents have also received a vaccine. They will then undergo further testing on day 5, 10 and 15 from the arrival date.

Regular PCR screening will continue with safety restrictions for healthcare workers, healthcare establishments, nursing homes and prisons. Those involved in hosting travellers, including all port workers, hotel workers, restaurateurs, bar workers, leisure companies, taxi drivers and anyone else working in tourism, will be tested for COVID-19 regularly.

The Public Health Department will monitor the situation and will get the additional human resources as necessary

“Taking the vaccine is voluntary,” McLaughlin stressed but he encouraged everyone to learn about the shots and to keep their minds open to the many benefits that participation in the voluntary national vaccination programme will offer.

“It is an opportunity for us, as individuals, to take action to protect this community that we love so much, and which has done so much for us, while at the same time we protect ourselves,” he said.

“Government will remain vigilant throughout this process, as we monitor the roll-out of the vaccination, the proposed travel changes, and their impact on our society. Should there be an indication of substantial and worrisome community transmission… or if we were required to move up a suppression level, preventive measures will be promptly tightened,” he warned.

Until the shots arrive, he encouraged people to practice the preventive measures followed so far, including washing hands, practicing respiratory hygiene, and following social distancing recommendations.

Following the premier’s statement, the governor released his own, in which he said that the UK was fully committed to supplying vaccines to the territories. Cayman, Bermuda and Gibraltar were getting the Pfizer vaccine because they all have the necessary very low temperature cold storage, he said.

The UK is likely to send the first batch to Cayman on the 5 January flight with far more coming relatively quickly after the first batch.

“I am willing to take the vaccine myself as soon as I am invited to do so and I encourage everyone to do the same. In this way we can protect our population and get back to normal life,” Roper added.