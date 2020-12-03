1,000+ in local isolation as vaccine approved in UK

(CNS): There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s batch of 147 test results, as the number of people now in isolation jumped to 1,074. But as the virus takes its toll the world over, hope is in sight as the UK has become the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus. 800,000 doses are on their way to Britain, which has promised to deliver some of them to its overseas territories as soon as possible.

Last week Governor Martyn Roper told CNS that the Cayman Islands will receive some doses of this first Pfizer vaccine. This allayed fears that the OTs would have to wait for one of the vaccines being worked on in the UK, such as the Astrazeneca jab, to receive approval from the UK authorities before the territories would get stocks of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result Cayman can expect to receive a small number of this first cleared Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks before we get more significant numbers likely from a range of approved vaccines next year.

As is the case in all countries, once Cayman receives the first batch of these vaccines, it is expected that healthcare workers will be the first to get vaccinated, then vulnerable individuals and then the elderly.

While Cayman has fared exceptionally well compared to many other countries, the vaccine will still come as a welcome relief, paving the way for the eventual safe reopening of the tourism sector later next year.

Meanwhile, until all Caymanians have access to the vaccine and protocols are in place for arriving visitors to have had the shots before coming here, the government appears to be sticking with the quarantine and home isolation programme.

There are 27 people with the virus currently in isolation, four of whom are symptomatic, though none have been admitted to the hospital.