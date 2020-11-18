Women stabbed in laundromat rumble

| 17/11/2020 | 8 Comments

(CNS): Two women were treated for serious stab wounds on Monday evening after a laundromat argument turned violent. Police are investigating the fight that took place at the facility on Kennedy Drive in George Town at around 7:45pm yesterday and resulted in both women, who are residents on the island, being badly injured. The women have since been treated at the George Town hospital and discharged. Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Comments (8)

  1. Anonymous says:
    18/11/2020 at 11:16 am

    In a laundromat? Was it a good, clean fight? Did anyone throw in the towel? I’ll get my coat…….

  2. Anonymous says:
    18/11/2020 at 11:13 am

    caymanian

  3. Anonymous says:
    18/11/2020 at 10:31 am

    A wha diss?

  4. Anonymous says:
    18/11/2020 at 10:09 am

    “Laundromat rumble”. I see what you did there

  5. Mikey says:
    18/11/2020 at 9:52 am

    Jamaicans

  6. Anonymous says:
    18/11/2020 at 7:03 am

    Immigration? You going to do anything?

  7. Anonymous says:
    17/11/2020 at 10:31 pm

    Stay classy Cayman…

«